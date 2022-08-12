Apple readjusts prices of products sold in Brazil and makes iPhone more expensive

Prices of cell phones in versions 11 and 12 were maintained; version 13 Pro Max with 1 Terabyte of memory cost BRL 527 and the maximum variation of the items was 6%

Playback / Apple

Apple readjusted the amounts charged for the sale of its iPhones; oscillation was 6% on cell phones



THE apple made a readjustment in its price list of items sold in the Brazil this Thursday, 11th, and made some versions of the iPhone, laptops and tablets. In total, the maximum variation was 6% between electronics. In the telephone lines, only versions 11 and 12 remained with their values ​​of R$ 4,999 and R$ 6,499, respectively. The iPhone 12 Mini increased from R$194 to R$245 – depending on the chosen configuration. In relation to iPads, the biggest increase registered was also 6% in their total values, being the Air version with Wi-Fi and 64 Gb of memory the one that fluctuated the most in its values ​​and went from R$ 6,697 to R$ 7,099 – a increase of R$ 402. MacBook’s registered a positive fluctuation of up to 5.52% and the Air version with M1 chip (256 GB) will be sold for R$ 11,599.

Check below the update on prices charged by Apple in Brazil:

iPhone SE

iPhone SE 3rd generation (64GB): from R$4,199 to R$4,299 (increase of R$100)

iPhone SE 3rd generation (128GB): from R$4,699 to R$4,799 (increase of R$100)

iPhone SE 3rd generation (256GB): from R$5,699 to R$5,799 (increase of R$100)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini (64GB): from R$5,505 to R$5,699 (increase of R$194)

iPhone 12 mini (128GB): from R$5,988 to R$6,199 (increase of R$211)

iPhone 12 mini (256GB): from R$6,954 to R$7,199 (increase of R$245)

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini (128GB): from R$6,374 to R$6,599R$ (increase of R$225)

iPhone 13 mini (256GB): from R$7,340 to R$7,599 (increase of R$259)

iPhone 13 mini (512GB): from R$9,272 to R$9,599 (increase of R$327)

iPhone 13 Pro (128GB): from R$9,176 to R$9,499 (increase of R$323)

iPhone 13 Pro (256GB): from BRL 10,142 to BRL 10,499 (increase of BRL 357)

iPhone 13 Pro (512GB): from BRL 12,074 to BRL 12,499 (increase of BRL 425)

iPhone 13 Pro (1TB): from BRL 14,006 to BRL 14,499 (increase of BRL 493)

iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB): from BRL 10,142 to BRL 10,499 (increase of BRL 357)

iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB): from BRL 11,108 to BRL 11,499 (increase of BRL 391)

iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB): from BRL 13,040 to BRL 13,499 (increase of BRL 459)

iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB): from R$14,972 to R$15,499 (increase of R$527)