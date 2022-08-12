Arezzo&Co: same-store sales up 54%; profit comes 20% higher than expected

Arezzo&Co’s profit beat market estimates by 20%, and the company reported a same-stores sales monstrous – more than 54% – in a quarter in which everything converged to the brand strategy of CEO Alexandre Birman.

The company’s profit – owner of brands such as Schutz, Anacapri, Alexandre Birman and Reserva – grew 160% in the second quarter to R$ 123 million.

Gross revenue stood at R$1.2 billion, up 65% and a record for the period, but what is impressive is the quality of growth: 22 percentage points came from price increases, and 43 points from increased volumes .

O same-store sales Consolidated increased 54.4% in the quarter – even higher than the 35% of Grupo Soma, which had already been well received by the market.

All legacy brands experienced robust growth. The Arezzo brand, which is 50 years old and accounts for 30% of revenue, grew 64% in the quarter. Schutz grew 52%, and Reserva, 75%

Arezzo’s ROIC was also impressive: it stood at 34.5%, “a very high level for the sector and for a retail company like ours, which sells fifty-fifty in B2B and B2C,” said CFO Rafael Sachete.

In another impressive metric, the number of pieces sold per service nearly doubled, from 1.2 to 2.2 pieces.

Alexandre attributed this evolution to three factors: the sensitivity of the collection, “which made customers want to consume more”; incentives to the commercial team for a better use of the customer; and the increase in sales omnichannel in-store, where the seller helps the customer order a product online that is not available in the store.

Arezzo also benefited from a successful marketing effort.

At the end of last year, when drawing up this year’s budget – already knowing that it would have to pass on the increase in costs – the company decided to increase its investment in marketing by 50% “so that the brands were more remembered and desired”, said Alexandre. “That also explains why we sold so many pieces at a higher price.”

In another positive development, Arezzo has seen a drop in the costs of inputs, especially oil derivatives, used in the sole. The price of leather began to fall.

As a result, the High Summer set — which is launching next week — will see a 10% price increase – compared to a 20% pass-through on the previous set.

In the second semester, Arezzo plans to surpass the barrier of 1,000 stores – opening about 60 and keeping 1020, 250 of which are owned stores.

Next week, Arezzo will bring together 1,300 retailers at the Bienal building in São Paulo to launch simultaneous collections of its 16 brands for the first time in history. The event continues in the following days with showrooms of each brand, and the company expects to sell R$ 480 million during the week.

Ana Paula Ragazzi and Geraldo Samor