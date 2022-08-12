Arlindo Cruz’s wife vents after assault: ‘Sensation of impotence’ | celebrities

Babi Cruz had his car stolen during the early hours of this Thursday

Published 8/11/2022 1:02 PM

Rio- The wife of Arlindo Cruz and pre-candidate for State Representative, Babi Cruz, revealed the fright she suffered after having her car stolen on Rua Itapuã, in Benfica, in the North Zone, at dawn this Thursday (11). According to Babi, armed criminals surrendered her and took, in addition to the vehicle, cell phones and election campaign materials.

“It was a scare and I feel helpless, but thank God I’m fine. At the time, our car was going through a speed bump, so we had to slow down, but there was a car stopped on the street, he went and closed us off and two guys came out armed and robbed us. They took our campaign material, cell phones and a bag from the security guard who works with us,” he commented.

In the car were Babi, the security guard and another friend. Nobody got hurt. According to the Military Police, agents of the 22nd BPM (Maré) were called to a robbery in the locality and the team provided full support to the victim, taking her to the 21th DP (Bonsucesso) to register the occurrence.

Profile of Arlindo Cruz asks for help in Stories to recover car that was stolen on Rua Itapuã, in Benfica, on Wednesday nightInternet reproduction

On social media, Babi and Arlindo Cruz ask for help to recover the vehicle that was stolen. According to the Civil Police, steps are underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

