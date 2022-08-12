As a promise and partnership with Arrascaeta brought Varela

The Uruguayan republic in Ninho do Urubu gained a member. This is the right-back Guillermo Varela, 29, who arrived on loan from Dynamo Moscow (RUS) and was introduced yesterday (11). The player is an old acquaintance of one of Flamengo’s hottest stars at the moment: midfielder De Arrascaeta, a key player in the negotiation to bring in his former teammate.

At the request of the red-black board itself, Arrascaeta made contact with Varela and listed the reasons for the side to transfer to the Gávea club without any kind of fear. In one of the most convincing dialogues, the midfielder assured:

“Flamengo fulfills everything it promises”.

Varela, who already had the desire to play for Rubro-Negro, eliminated any kind of doubt and left Europe after five years and then tried to speed up the bureaucracy to obtain the suspension of his contract with the Russians through the FIFA trigger. for clubs in war zones.

Happy to be back in South American football, the player revealed at Peñarol showed anxiety for his debut with the Flamengo shirt.

“I am very happy to join this great club, with a lot of history. I will do my best to be on the pitch as soon as possible with this shirt. The expectations are very high. There is a lot to compete and I talked to Giorgian [De Arrascaeta]who gave me a lot of support to get to the club”, he declared.

Under-20 World Cups in generation with acquaintances

Varela (shirt 4) and Arrascaeta (shirt 10) at the World Cup: they work together in the Uruguayan national team from the base Image: Twitter / Uruguay national team

Varela and Arrascaeta will re-edit a duo that has lasted almost ten years in the Uruguayan national team considering basic and professional. In 2013, for example, they took third place in the South American under-20 and were runners-up in the world in the same category.

On the occasion of the World Cup, they qualified in second place in Group F and eliminated Nigeria, Spain and Iraq before reaching the final against France, where after a 0-0 draw in normal time, they lost on penalties.

From that generation, some “haven” and are in Europe. And others, even if they haven’t had such a brilliant career, are known to Brazilian fans.

Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela is presented by Flamengo at Ninho do Urubu Image: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

They were part of that squad, for example, the defender José Giménez [do Atlético de Madrid]; left-back Diego Laxalt [ex-Milan-ITA, Genoa-ITA e atualmente no Dínamo Moscou-RUS]; midfielder Seba Cristoforo [ex-Sevilla-ESP, Fiorentina-ITA e atualmente no Peñarol-URU]defender Gaston Silva [ex-Independiente-ARG, Torino-ITA e atualmente no Puebla-MEX]in addition to players who had discreet stints in Brazilian football, cases of goalkeeper De Amores [ex-Fluminense]; from defender Emiliano Velázquez [ex-Santos]; by striker Aguirre [ex-Botafogo] and midfielder Leonardo Pais [que atualmente defende o Cruzeiro].

Among friendlies, South American Under-20, World Cup under-20 and World Cup in Russia, Varela and Arrascaeta have played together 16 games, with eight wins, five draws and three defeats.

“I know Giorgian [De Arrascaeta] for ten years, since the U-20, and we have a great relationship. It’s been years of playing together and seeing him grow like he did here makes me very proud. He’s a great player, a great person, and seeing how the fans idolize him is important,” Varela said.

Already regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), the right side will be able to make his debut this Sunday (14), against Athletico, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship.