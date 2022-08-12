Assets of presidential candidates include real estate, savings and VGBL, but lack liquidity investments

With the registration of the slates that will contest the presidency of the Republic in the October elections, the lists of assets declared by the candidates for the post are available at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The analysis of the official data reported by the main applicants suggests that there are certain predilections of wealth allocation among them – not all of which are considered very efficient from a financial point of view.

Taking into account the asset lists of the four main candidates – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) – and their respective vice-presidents, there is a concentration of the declared assets in real estate, such as apartments, houses and land. There are also resources in savings and even in the current account, in addition to investments in pension plans of the VGBL type (Vida Gerador de Benefício Livre).

In general, except for the passbook itself, financial investments – especially those with greater liquidity, widely used for the formation of emergency reserves – are not the most frequent in the portfolios.

Among the presidential candidates, former President Lula is the one with the highest net worth, R$ 7.4 million. The largest portion, of R$5.6 million, is allocated to a VGBL. There are also plots of land (three, totaling R$398,000) and apartments (three, with unit values ​​between R$19,000 and R$95,000). Fixed-income investments total R$ 186,000 – among the presidential candidates, Lula is the only one to declare that he has securities such as CDBs, RDBs and others.

Some items are not detailed. The list includes, for example, “other assets and rights” and “shares or shares of capital”, an entry that normally refers to participations in limited companies. The remainder of Lula’s assets is divided as follows:

“VGBL’s main feature is lower long-term taxation and tax exemption for the transfer of assets to heirs,” says Nélio Costa, a certified financial planner (CFP). “The reading I would make of this heritage is the main focus in succession planning, seeking to reduce tax expenditure after death”.

Redemptions in pension plans of the VGBL type can be taxed by the progressive income tax table (the same that is levied on salaries, for example) or by the regressive table – in which case, the rates can reach 10% if the investments are maintained for ten years or more. In addition, in the event of the death of the holder, they are not included in the inventory, and the resources are distributed directly to the heirs.

The values ​​of real estate – and other assets – present in the candidates’ statements can cause strangeness. Lula has declared apartments for R$19,000 and in the case of Simone Tebet (whose full list of assets you can see later in this article), there is a house for R$52,000. These are values ​​considered too low, far from the reality of the Brazilian market, at least in the largest cities.

One explanation, according to financial planner Letícia Camargo, may be the fact that they are included in the income tax return at the purchase price, which may be out of date. The same occurs with other assets, such as real estate funds, capital shares of companies and also the VGBL itself.

Pension plan also appears on the list of assets of the second candidate with the greatest wealth – Ciro Gomes, who declared a total of R$ 3 million. But in the case of this presidential candidate, the VGBL occupies only a small portion of his list of assets, at R$23,000. The most voluminous part is in two apartments, which add up to more than R$ 1 million. There is still another slice, of a similar size, declared as “credit arising from alienation”, which suggests that the candidate sold some good and still has amounts receivable for it.

Still in the realm of real estate, Ciro Gomes reported owning two houses (R$ 460 thousand); the vehicles are also two (R$ 190 thousand). The statement also includes “quotas or shares of capital” and “other related credits and savings”, without further details. Check out the full list of assets below:

“A significant portion of the equity is in credit and the financial part is not exactly invested, since savings or cash are just liquidity assets”, says Costa.

Also for Letícia, it is surprising that few candidates actually have financial investments. “Only savings, checking accounts and real estate appear. I keep imagining that if they need an emergency fund, many candidates don’t seem to have it. Their equity is very illiquid,” she says.

A case in this regard is that of Simone Tebet, who declared assets totaling R$ 2.3 million to the TSE. Of this amount, only R$ 59,000 are deposited in a current account. The rest is divided between seven apartments, four plots of land and two houses.

In Costa’s view, the declared list of assets indicates that Simone “is putting all her eggs in just one basket, the real estate market”. The fact of voluntarily superconcentrating their assets in real estate, in the planner’s view, indicates a certain level of irresponsibility with their own assets. “It could have liquidity problems if an unforeseen event occurs,” she says.

Letícia highlights that the Brazilian tradition of investing in real estate is related to the country’s hyper-inflationary past. “Real estate, in general, has its price corrected for inflation in Brazil, so this was an option to not lose the purchasing power of equity”, she evaluates. Apart from that, it is also common to see apartments and houses as sources of income generation with rents.

The big problem, however, is the lack of diversification. “We have been going through a difficult period in recent years, in which rental prices have fallen and there have been defaults and vacancies. Even those who received new tenants were not able to replace all the inflation in rents and lost income”. Between 2015 and 2018, a period of crisis in the real estate sector, the Fipezap Residential Leasing Index registered a decline of 28 months.

Among the presidential candidates, Jair Bolsonaro is the one with the largest volume of resources in liquidity assets. His assets total R$2.3 million and he declared he had R$591,000 in savings and R$316,000 in current accounts. Although there is a high immobilization, since the current president reports having about R$ 1.4 million in houses and apartments, “it is not entirely worrying”, according to Costa – since the funds in savings and checking accounts are immediately accessible.

What draws attention, in the planner’s view, is the fact that the financial portion of Bolsonaro’s assets is not actually invested, just preserved as a reserve. This is especially relevant in the current moment of inflation and high interest rates in Brazil.

While the booklet offers a fixed remuneration of 0.5% per month (6.17% per year) plus the variation of the TR (Referential Rate), other applications that follow the movements of the basic rate (Selic) provide better returns. In July, for example, the CDI rate (the main reference for fixed income return) was 1.03%.

“This money from savings and stopped in the account could be invested in other fixed income financial products, also conservative, also guaranteed by the FGC [Fundo Garantidor de Crédito] like the booklet, and yielding more”, says Letícia. “There are many alternatives with liquidity. Candidates may not understand [de investimentos financeiros] or they are not well advised”, agrees Costa. For him, it makes sense to keep funds in savings, account or in cash only to be used immediately.

The estate of vice-presidents

Interestingly, the asset lists declared by the vice-presidential candidates indicate that they are more inclined to financial investments than the leading candidates. General Braga Netto (Bolsonaro’s deputy), for example, reports having R$ 1.6 million, including shares, fixed income investments, in addition to an account abroad. Geraldo Alckmin (Lula’s deputy), who claims to have R$1 million, has VGBLs and also claims to have long-term funds from FIDCs (receivables funds).

Mara Gabrilli’s (Simone’s deputy) equity, of around R$13 million, is considered the most diversified, with funds, real estate funds, VGBL and “other applications and investments” not detailed – in addition to real estate and good and old savings. “It is very healthy and very well diversified. I don’t have access to the portfolio itself, but due to the pure distribution of assets by asset classes, I would say that he is someone well educated about investments and responsible”, says Costa.

On the other hand, the list of assets of Ana Paula Matos (Ciro Gomes’ deputy) is seen in another way. She informs that she has R$ 1.2 million, of which about R$ 1 million is allocated to real estate. Only R$ 30 thousand are available for movement. His cash flow seems tight, in Costa’s view, which makes his situation delicate.

