Astronomers record galaxy merger that looks like ‘sidereal butterfly’

Two galaxies in the process of colliding and merging were recorded in an image released by astronomers working at the Gemini North telescope, in the US state of Hawaii. They appear to form a sort of “sidereal butterfly”, each being one of their wings.

Also called “butterfly galaxies”, NGC 4568 and NGC 4567 are located about 60 million light-years from Earth (each light-year corresponds to 9.5 trillion km), in the Virgo Cluster region.

This galactic merger process is slow by our parameters: according to the statement released by astronomers, the butterfly’s “wings” will form a new elliptical galaxy only about 500 million years from now.

Why image is important

According to the NOIRLab statement, the image also allows us to see a “preview” of what will happen to our own galaxy, the Milky Way. It is expected to collide with the nearest galaxy, Andromeda, in about 5 billion years.

Although the “wings” appear close together in the photo, they are still separated by a distance of 20,000 light-years, which is three-quarters of the distance between Earth and the center of the Milky Way. The galaxies are stuck together, destined to merge, due to the force of their mutual center of gravity.

It is still possible to see its original spiral shapes, but as the merger progresses this will become impossible. Galaxies will lose their spiral structures as their gravitational forces in combat trigger intense bursts of star formation.

Over the next few million years, as the galaxies writhe in tighter and tighter circles, streams of gas and stars will shoot out of each. Gradually, a single elliptical galaxy will form.

When this occurs, the “ingredients” necessary for star formation, which are cold, dense clouds of gas and dust, will have been fully utilized or expelled from the original galaxies. Thus, there will be no more formation of new stars in the final galaxy.

who released

The astronomers responsible for capturing and publishing the image of the “cosmic butterfly” work for the National Research Laboratory for Infrared Optical Astronomy, known by its acronym. NOIRLaba US government-funded research facility.

And the NOIRLab who operates the telescope gemini North, and it is part of the Observatory geminiastronomical project that includes another telescope, the gemini South, installed in Chile.

In addition to the US, government agencies from Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina are also involved in the project.