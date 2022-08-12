Athletico makes history against Estudiantes and reaches the Libertadores semi-final after 17 years; analysis | athletico-pr

Athletico scored in stoppage time and won students 1-0 on Thursday, at the Jorge Luís Hirschi stadium, for the return game of the Libertadores quarterfinals. Hurricane returned to the semifinals after 17 years and faces Palmeiras.

The triumph in normal time, 15 seconds from going to penalties, shows the size of the classification. Four-time champion Pincha, for example, had never lost a knockout match at home in the competition.

The story being written, it is worth mentioning, goes through the arrival of the technician Luiz Felipe Scolari. He took the club out of a turbulent moment to fight in three competitions in three and a half months: Liberta semi, Copa do Brasil quarterfinals (decide fourth against Flamengo) and G-4 of Brasileirão.

Felipão, by the way, continues to break records at the age of 73: he was already the coach who had reached the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and is now the only one who reached the semifinals for the sixth time.. The coach seeks his third title to equal Carlos Bianchi, the biggest winner of the tournament.

The qualifying goal came at the end, with an enlightened striker with enormous potential. Vitor Roque, 17, was careful not to be offside, took advantage of Vitinho’s cross and sent it to the nets.

The age that contrasts with the period in which Hurricane returns to be among the four best in South America. The only time the red-black club was in the semi was in the 2005 vice campaign.

Fortunately, the goal happened at the end that gave us such a difficult classification, so strong, so disputed. A greater learning for our future. — Felipão, in a press conference

After studying the team with three defenders, Felipão chose to keep the defensive line of four and put three defensive midfielders. Alex Santana turned out to be the big news in the vacancy of David Terans.

The team started with Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and Alex Santana; Canobbio, Cuello and Pablo.

The Argentinian team was more with the ball and abused the crosses in the area, the main offensive weapon, on top of the left-back Abner. Manuel Castro was the first to scare, closed in the small area and sent it out.

Athletico only offered some danger in a foul hit by Khellven who went straight for the goal, but Andújar punched away. The red-black idea was to use the speed of the forwards on the side, in addition to the support of the centre-forward, so that the novelty of the midfielders was looking for passes in spaces. Did not work.

On the other hand, there was a certain control of the match until the final 15 minutes of the first stage, when Pincha started to take more danger. Leandro Díaz raised for Godoy to win and, on the rebound, Rogel hit close to the post. Then, missing the right, Morel deflected on the underside, and Bento swiped. Finally, Rogel came up in the middle of the small area and sent it over the crossbar.

On the return of the break, Hurricane improved and was the first to finish. Cuello took a rebound from the corner and hit for cover, close to the post. Canobbio still had two chances in the area, but he was on top of the mark.

With Canobbio and Pablo bad, Felipão put Rômulo and Vitor Roque. Gradually, Estudiantes resumed their slight superiority. After Leandro Díaz’s pivot, Zuqui only failed to score due to Pedro Henrique’s decisive intervention near the lime mark.

The home team even scored, but the goal was disallowed after the intervention of VAR. After a corner kick, Rogel sent the ball to the post, and Lollo kicked the rebound – the Uruguayan referee pointed out Morel’s offside, who was in front of goalkeeper Bento.

Shortly after, in a quick corner, Díaz hit the net from the outside. The Atletico team, even though it wasn’t in the “know how to suffer” mode, could not attack the opponent. Erick, Vitinho and Terans still entered.

At the base of the muffler, Pincha created two good chances. Morel hit cross for Bento’s safe defense and, later, in the failure of Thiago Heleno and Abner, Mauro Méndez received a throw in the back of the pair, entered the area and missed the goal by sending close to the post.

When the game went to penalties, the trio that entered the second stage became the “finger of Felipão”. Terans dribbled two and played for Vitinho, who pretended to cross, cut and sent to the area. Vitor Roque knew how to position himself without being offside, exploded and arrived before the goalkeeper to deflect to the nets.

If you look at the goal that came, it was with the three that came off the bench. They came in and made a difference. It’s not just the three of us, it’s our whole group, the ones who started out, who have borne a very big load. Playing here against Estudiantes is very difficult, you have to be very mature. — Felipe

With the classification, Hurricane faces Palmeiras in the semifinal. The games will be on August 30 (Arena da Baixada) and September 6 (Allianz Parque).