





Athletico-PR beats Estudiantes and will face Palmeiras in Libertadores Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/CONMEBOL Libertadores

The 2022 edition of the Copa Libertadores will have at least one Brazilian team in the decision. In a nervous game, very disputed and at times violent, Athletico-PR secured a spot in the semifinals, beating Estudiantes, in La Plata, Argentina, by 1-0, this Thursday, 11, with a goal from Vítor Roque, 50 minutes into the second half.

With the result, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari’s team will face Palmeiras, on the 30th, in Curitiba, and on September 6th, in São Paulo. In the other semifinal, Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina and Flamengo will face each other on the 31st, in Buenos Aires, and on the 6th, at Maracanã.

As expected, the start of the first half was full of pressure from Estudiantes. Pushed by 35,000 fans, the Argentine team abused the balls raised in the area. Athletico-PR defended as best they could, including with striker Pablo, a constant figure in the defensive area.

Athletico-PR only managed to get out of the Argentine pressure in the 15th minute, after an individual move by the veteran Fernandinho who only ended up close to the opponent’s area, after being fouled. The lateral Khellven charged the infraction for the defense of the goalkeeper Andujar.

From there, Estudiantes slowed down, while Athletico gained confidence to position themselves more within the attacking field, to the point of providing counterattacks for the hosts.

In the 30th minute, the mood heated up after defender Pedro Henrique, with a shoulder game, sent forward Piatti out of the field. The Argentinian player wanted to fight, several athletes from both teams tried to avoid aggression and the referee preferred to just talk to the players.

In the 32nd minute, the first great chance to score came from Argentina. After a beautiful play by Leandro Díaz on the left, the ball was left clean for defender Rogel, but the shot was poorly executed.

The last minutes of the first stage were tense for Felipão’s men. Morel forced Bento to make a good save in the 43rd minute, while Rogel missed a good chance in the small area, heading wide.

The second half started more busy, with Athletico more offensive. Cuello, first in an individual play, and then in a cover shot, created good situations in the first five minutes.

Despite the support coming from the stands for Estudiantes, Athletico, with a good touch of the ball, a lot of movement and exchange of passes, started to dominate the match. At 15 minutes, Felipão put the sensation Vítor Roque, 17, on the field.

But Estudiantes took the most danger, with Zuqui, who, facing Bento’s goal, hit over the crossbar. At 17, the most controversial move. Lolo took advantage of a finishing rebound on the crossbar and scored for the Argentine team, but the referee called offside. Total complaint from the Argentine team.

From then until the end, the game was open with both teams able to score the qualifying goal. The problem is Qu and nervousness took over the players, who missed a lot of passes.

The last minutes belonged to Estudiantes. Bento made a good save with a shot by Morel, while Mauro Méndez finished wide, in front of the Athletic goalkeeper. But Athletico got the goal of the classification, in the 50th minute, after a move started by Terans on the left and concluded by Vítor Roque.

DATASHEET

STUDENTS 0 X 1 ATHLETICO-PR

STUDENTS – Walking; Rogel, Morel and Lollo; Godoy (Boselli), Zuqui, Jorge Rodríguez (Paz), Más, Manuel Castro and Piatti (Rollheiser); Leandro Diaz (Mauro Mendez). Coach: Ricardo Zielinski.

ATHLETICO-PR – Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique and Thiago Heleno; Abner Vinícius, Hugo Moura, Fernandinho (Erick), Alex Santana (Terans) and Canobbio (Vitor Roque); Pablo (Romulo) and Cuello (Vitinho). Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari.

GOAL – Vítor Roque, 50 minutes into the second half.

REFEREE – Andres Matonte (URU).

YELLOW CARDS – Pedro Henrique, Leanbdro Díaz, Pablo, Andujar, Zuqui, Manuel Castro, Alex Santana.

INCOME AND AUDIENCE – Not disclosed.

PLACE – La Plata, Argentina.