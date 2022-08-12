Atletico Madrid announces the arrival of Luva de Pedreiro

“Sí, receive!”. This Thursday morning, Atlético de Madrid announced the arrival of digital influencer Iran Ferreira, the “Cara da Glova de Pedreiro”. As already advanced by THROW!, O young man was invited by “La Liga” to watch the debut of Atleti in the championship and personally receive a shirt from left-back Renan Lodi.

– Welcome, Luva de Pedreiro – wrote the Spanish club on Twitter.

EXCLUSIVELY WITH NEW SPONSOR

It is worth mentioning that, earlier this month, the influencer and ‘Adidas’ announced a partnership between the parties. The agreement is the first under the supervision of businessmen Falcão and Marcelo “Batata”, partners of “F.12”. The influencer’s contract with the company provides for exclusivity with the brand.

With that, the logo of the company ‘Nike’, supplier of sports equipment to Atlético de Madrid, was covered up by Luva de Pedreiro in the photos published by the club. The Brazilian also did not record videos with the team’s uniform.

REMEMBER THE STORY



Last month, while walking through a mall in Recife (PE), Iran Ferreira was approached by a fan who asked for an autograph. By not being able to sign the boy’s blouse, the influencer did not think much and took off his own shirt to deliver to the child. The piece bore the signature of Renan Lodi.

Upon learning of the gesture, Lodi congratulated Luva de Pedreiro on social media, saying he would send him a new shirt. However, the young man will receive the gift personally from the player.