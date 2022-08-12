Attendant dies hit by car explosion with CNG at São Pedro da Aldeia gas station, in RJ | Lakes Region

According to the Fire Department, the victim was identified as 21-year-old Alyf Cruz. He was rescued and taken to the city’s emergency room, but he couldn’t resist.

According to the Civil Police, an inquiry into manslaughter was opened on account of the death of the gas station attendant. The expertise has already been carried out at the gas station and in the car and the investigation will continue to find out what caused the explosion.

CNG cylinder that exploded in São Pedro da Aldeia

Car exploded at a gas station in São Pedro da Aldeia, RJ

According to the Fire Department, the attendant had his legs amputated when he was hit by the explosion. Also according to firefighters, the driver of the car had a laceration of the skull and face, was lucid and oriented.

Two other employees at the station were also injured. According to City Hall, the two received care at the hospital and were released.

The health unit reported that the driver of the car was hit on the left side of the jaw, with an extensive wound and the presence of a foreign body inside the wound. He has puncture wounds in the chest and abdomen region. A suture was performed and an evaluation of the oral cavity was requested at the Roberto Chabo State Hospital, in Araruama.

Motorcycle hit by truck wheel in São Pedro da Aldeia; accident happened at the time of a gas station that exploded