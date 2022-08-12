AUXÍLIO BRASIL: Learn how to consult the WAITING QUEUE registration

According to a recent survey by the Ministry of Citizenship, a total of 765,000 families are waiting in the waiting list for the Brazil aid.

The waiting list is made up of families that meet the criteria for receiving the Brazil aidbut who do not receive it due to the limitation of the Program Budget.

It is important to remember that, in order to benefit from Auxílio Brasil, the family must be enrolled in the Cadunic (Single Registration). Those who do not have a registration must choose a family representative, preferably a woman, and go to the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) to register.

through the CadUniquethe Federal Government is able to have access to beneficiary data to assess whether, in fact, they are entitled to the benefit.

What to do to speed up your approval for Auxílio Brasil

Families that already received the old Bolsa Família were automatically included in the Brazil aid. However, those who are also entitled to the benefit and are on the waiting list should be aware, as they can be included at any time.

After registering with CadÚnico, the deadline for the family to know if it has been approved for Auxílio Brasil is 45 days. However, some attitudes can accelerate the deadline, such as:

Keep the registration in CadÚnico up to date;

Maintain the school attendance of children and adolescents;

Having updated health data in the Unified Health System (SUS);

Make inquiries about registration.

Who receives the Brazil Aid?

There are three possibilities for receiving Aid Brazil:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list;

If you are not on CadÚnico: you must seek a CRAS for registration, without guarantee of receiving.

The benefit is intended for families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105. Those in poverty have a monthly per capita family income of between R$105.01 and R$210.

Brazil Grant of R$ 600 in AUGUST

O Brazil aid August is fixed in minimum installments in the amount of R$600. This is because the PEC of the increase in Brazil Aid 600 provides for payment with an increase only from this month of August.

As informed, the Aid Brazil for August is fixed in minimum installments of 600 reais. See all payment dates below (for this month):

Calendar August Aid Brazil:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9th;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11; – TODAY

NIS ending on 4 – Received on August 12;

NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15;

NIS ending on 6 – Receives on August 16;

NIS ending on 7 – Receives on August 17;

NIS ending on 8 – Receives on August 18;

NIS ended on 9 – Receives on August 19;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22

As of August, the values ​​are as follows:

1st installment of Brazil Assistance of R$600 : August

: August 2nd installment of Brazil Assistance of R$600 : September

: September 3rd installment of Brazil Assistance of R$600 : October

: October 4th installment of Brazil Assistance of R$600 : November

: November 5th installment of Brazil Assistance of R$600: December