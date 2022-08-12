Avoided Covid-19 so far and don’t know how? researchers explain

O coronavirus has been a reality for more than two years, however, there are still many people who have never been infected. Researchers around the world are trying to find out why this happens and identify factors that can help others protect themselves.

Healthline, a platform specializing in health, spoke with several experts to find out what conclusions there are, so far. “There are probably many different explanations,” says Erica Johnson, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, adding that one of the most important is vaccination.

In addition, it also mentions age, type of immune system response, time at which one is exposed (before or after vaccination). There are also other important factors to take into account, namely adapting to protective measures such as social distancing and wearing a mask.

Genetics can also play an essential role because, according to researchers, there are certain types of gene expressions that have a protective effect against this virus, something that happens with other infectious diseases.

How the body responds to other health problems and illnesses can also be an indicator. For example, a study published this year has already been proven that people with food allergies are less at risk of contracting Covid-19.

Experts say the answer may be even simpler. It is likely that people, who have not yet been infected, have successfully managed to avoid the virus so far. Others may have already contracted Covid-19 without knowing it.

However, as preventive measures are now not mandatory and there are more vaccine-resistant variants of the virus, it is very possible that the number of people infected for the first time will increase, experts say.

