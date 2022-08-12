B3 (B3SA3) profits BRL 1.09 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2022, down 8.5%; raises leverage projection

B3 (B3SA3) had net income attributable to shareholders of BRL 1.0922 billion in the second quarter of 2022, down 8.5% year-on-year, reflecting the drop in revenues and the increase in expenses, the Exchange operator said. this Thursday (11).

Excluding the non-recurring items highlighted above, net income would have reached R$1.2212 billion in the quarter, in

line with the same period of the previous year. Additionally, if adjusted for the tax benefit resulting from the amortization

of the goodwill related to the merger of Cetip, net income would have totaled R$ 1.3408 billion, an annual decrease of 0.7%. Finally, excluding Neoway, net income would have totaled R$ 1.3606 billion, he points out, an annual increase of 0.7%.

Net revenue showed an annual drop of 7.3%, reaching R$ 2.2416 billion.

The Refinitiv consensus with analysts projected a profit of R$1.16 billion and revenue of R$2.195 billion in the quarter.

Expenses totaled R$842.5 million, an increase of 12.4%. Expenses amounted to R$307.3 million with personnel and charges, an increase of 11.7%, mainly explained by (i) the inclusion of Neoway in this expense line, (ii) new hires and the annual adjustment (bargaining) of the salary value. Excluding Neoway, the comparison shows a drop of 2.0%. The increase in expenses was 41.4% in data processing, to R$127.7 million.

total assets

B3 ended the quarter with total assets of R$47.4 billion, down 9.8% from December 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents (current and non-current) totaled R$17.8 billion. the cash position

includes (i) R$360 million in interest on equity; and (ii) R$413 million in dividends, both paid in

July 2022.

Regarding liabilities, at the end of 2Q22, B3 had gross debt of R$12.8 billion (75% long-term

and 25% short-term), corresponding to 1.9 times the recurring Ebitda in the last 12 months.

Shareholders’ equity at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was BRL 20.7 billion, mainly composed of capital stock of BRL 12.5 billion and capital reserves of BRL 7.9 billion (versus BRL 8 .3 billion in December 2021).

During the quarter, investments of R$ 29.4 million were made, mainly for technological updates

in all B3 segments and for the development of new products. Year-to-date, capex totaled

64.9 million.

Review of projections

B3 also restated its projections for 2022 due to the impacts of the economic scenario on the company’s results, with a revision of the financial leverage projection for the end of the year from up to 1.6 times to up to 1.9 times the ratio between gross debt and Recurring EBITDA for the last 12 months.

The other projections were maintained, as highlighted in the table below:

