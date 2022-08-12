Banco do Brasil (BBAS3): analysts see the 2nd quarter balance as “watershed” and “spectacular”; stock rises 4.4%

Spectacular, watershed and close to the industry benchmark, but with the stock at a much lower value. This is how market analysts highlighted the results of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), released the night before. With that, the BBAS3 share had significant gains in this Thursday’s session (11), closing up 4.43%, at R$ 41.74.

The bank controlled by the federal government had a recurring profit from April to June of R$ 7.8 billion, high of 54.8% compared to the same period in 2021 and well above the average forecast of analysts consulted by Refinitiv, of R$ 6.48 billion.

THEAs with the main private rivals that have already published their results for the period, BB’s performance was based on the strong expansion of loans, with the expanded portfolio at the end of June reaching R$ 919.5 billion, after growing 19.9% in 12 months, driven by credit card lines (+51.7%), guarantees and receivables (+59%) and agribusiness (+27.3%).

One of the results of this evolution was the 45% increase in BB’s credit revenues year on year, to R$ 26.2 billion. But BB was more successful in controlling the quality of the portfolio, with the rate of arrears of customers over 90 days rising just 0.14 percentage point in a year, to 2%.

As a result, expenses with the bank’s provisions for expected losses with defaults had a residual increase of 2.3%, to R$ 2.94 billion. It is worth noting that the growth in this item for Bradesco (BBDC4) was 52.5%, while that of Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) was of 60.6% and that of Santander Brasil (SANB11) was up 24.6%.

With this, BB raised its adjusted profit forecast for 2022, from the range of BRL 23 to BRL 26 billion to between BRL 27 and BRL 30 billion. It also raised the estimate for the loan portfolio to 12% to 16%, compared to a previous projection of +8% to +12%, with the gross financial margin also now forecast at R$13 billion to R$17 billion (compared to 11 billion to 15 billion).

The bank also changed the expectation of an increase in revenue from fees and services in 2022, from +4% to +8% to +6% to 9%, while provisions for losses with defaults in the year changed from R$13 billion to R$16 billion to R$14 billion to R$17 billion.

BB also announced that it had approved the distribution of R$571.26 million in dividends and R$1.63 billion in interest on equity.

XP highlighted that the state-owned bank reported good results in 2Q22 overall, mainly due to a stronger performance in the Gross Interest Margin (NII), which benefited from the solid growth of its loan portfolio in recent quarters.

The main contributions to the loan portfolio were from Corporate and Agribusiness loans. This helped its Financial Margin (NII) to reach R$17.1 billion in the quarter (+18.9% on an annual basis), exceeding the estimate by a considerable 16%.

“Despite the robust growth of the loan portfolio in recent quarters and the marginal increase in delinquency to 2.00% (+11 basis points on a quarterly basis, still the lowest among incumbent banks), provisions increased slightly in the period and led its coverage ratio to drop to 271% (still the highest in the industry).

“The combination of a stronger NII and lower cost of credit raised its recurring net income to R$7.8 billion. This implies a ROAE (Return on Average Equity) of 20.6%, a considerable increase of 2.5 percentage points on the quarterly basis and 6.1 percentage points on the annual basis. XP reiterates BBAS3 as the top pick in the sector (buy recommendation, with a target price of R$57 per share).

For Itaú BBA, BB presented spectacular results, with adjusted net income well above projections and consensus.

Virtually all lines improved and were better than our estimates, with notable improvements in market NII and customer credit revenues. Service revenue also grew (4% quarterly) with contained G&A expenses (+1% quarterly).

“Credit quality was another highlight, with a deterioration of just 10 basis points in delinquency”, assesses BBA, while guidance was revised upwards by 15%.

“Overall, BB reported by far the best set of results within our bank coverage this season. The recovery, in addition to upward revisions to earnings, is likely to continue to boost the stock price. As it is being negotiated at multiple attractions, we reiterate BB as our first choice among the large banks”, points out the BBA.

For Credit Suisse, BB’s quarter was a watershed, with a remarkable performance. Analysts believe that the balance sheet is difficult to ignore even for those who do not want to take the risk of state-owned companies.

BB, analysts point out, showed significant earning power, with an environment of rising rates boosting deposit margins, good loan growth fueling NII credit, well-behaved asset quality, controlled costs and strong performance at BB Seguridade ( BBSE3) and Cielo (CIEL3). Banco do Brasil is Credit Suisse’s main choice in the sector, as with Itaú, but BB is the cheapest in Credit’s view. The recommendation is for outperform (a performance above the market average), with a target price of BRL 46.

“By delivering a profit and profitability at the levels of Itaú – considered as the benchmark among the banks – Banco do Brasil has definitely decided to prove that it will not be the presidential election that will hinder its trajectory of profit improvement, and consequently, inciting a closing of the large valuation discount”, evaluates Genial Investimentos.

With a recurring profit of R$ 7.8 billion and a ROE of 20.2%, BB finally reaches the top of the ranking after a long time running with a profitability well below that of its private peers, according to the house’s analysts.

(with Reuters)

