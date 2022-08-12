Bandits take Arlindo Cruz’s wife’s car during a robbery in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio

Babi Cruz, wife of sambista Arlindo Cruz, was the victim of a robbery on Wednesday night, in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio. The bandits took her car, a white Jeep Renegade with a sticker from the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel, as well as cell phones and other objects.

A statement posted on a social network by Babi Cruz reports how the robbery took place. According to the text, the car she was in was closed on Itapuã Street. Bandits armed with pistols surrendered the victims. Babi was with friends. Nobody was hurt.

“Babi thanks the affection of the fans, friends of the press, as well as the understanding of everyone after this moment”, says the text. Babi said that the vehicle in which she was with two other friends was closed by the car in which three thieves were.

According to her account, the criminals took advantage of a moment when she reduced her speed to pass a speed bump. The case was registered in the 21st DP (Bonsucesso).

— The feeling is one of helplessness, that life can be lost in a matter of seconds. Is very sad. People take time to conquer things and can lose like this from one moment to the next. Fortunately, no one was hurt, just very shaken,” she said.

The Military Police informed in a note that “in the early hours of this Thursday (11/08), military police officers of the 22nd BPM (Maré) were called to report a robbery on Rua Itapuã, in Benfica. to the victim of the robbery, taking him to the 21st DP (Bonsucesso) to register the occurrence.”

The Civil Police reported that investigations are underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

Shop in Mercadão and plot in Sapucaí

The sambista Arlindo Cruz, who is recovering from a stroke that took him away from the stages, will win a store in Mercadão de Madureira. The space that will be managed by the family will open next Thursday (18). According to Babi, the idea is to sell personalized products with phrases and excerpts from songs, such as t-shirts, flip-flops, caps and cups, among others. The visual identity and design are by Milton Cunha.

— It was an old project that we had, and when we received the proposal we immediately accepted — celebrated Babi Cruz.

Arlindo will also be the plot of Império Serrano in the carnival of 2023. On its return to the Special Group, the Madureira school will tell the story of the sambista in the plot “Lugares de Arlindo”. The official announcement made by the carnival artist Alex de Souza, in June, was attended by the musician, his wife Babi Cruz, and other family members.