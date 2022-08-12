Barbara case: defense points out two more suspects in police report – Gerais

On August 3, the body of the girl Brbara leaves the wake to be buried in BH. People demonstrated with cries of justice

(photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) The brutal murder of 10-year-old Brbara Vitria in Ribeiro das Neves may have involved two more men, according to a report from a parallel investigation conducted by lawyer Aline Fernandes. Yesterday, the Civil Police confirmed that the main suspect, Paulo Srgio de Oliveira, 50, is responsible for the murder.

However, for the family lawyer, Paulo – found dead three days after the crime – would not have acted alone. “We were able to identify their involvement (two other suspects) by listening to several reports from neighbors, other residents of the region and even from nearby neighborhoods”, says the lawyer in an interview with State of Mines.

“However, I cannot give details of how I arrived at these two suspects, as they are specific information that, sometimes, go unnoticed due to the heat of the situation”, explains Aline, noting that secrecy is a way to prevent those potentially involved from getting involved. on alert.

In addition to her professional relationship, Aline Fernandes shares with her family the desire for justice for a crime that shocked the country. “After seeing the body at the IML, I didn’t sleep properly for three nights. Anyone in my shoes, seeing what I saw, would be moved,” she says.

Now, after completing the parallel investigation, the lawyer says that she wrote a report with all the investigations and testimonies and delivered it to the homicide police station in Ribeiro das Neves. The expectation, according to her, is that there will be a preliminary return in the coming weeks.

Main suspect allegedly killed another child in 2012

According to the Minas Gerais Civil Police, Paulo was being investigated for the death of another child. Bianca Santos Faria, 11, was found dead with asphyxiation and rape marks, in the Palmital neighborhood, in Santa Luzia, Grande BH. She disappeared in May 2012 after going out to buy bread. The stepfather found her body in a ditch with marks of sexual abuse and hanging.

crime chronology

Monday (8/1) – Barbara’s mother is taken by the police to the house of the main suspect in the crime and identifies a bag of bread that would have been bought by the girl before disappearing.