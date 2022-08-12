Barbara case: defense points out two more suspects in police report – Gerais

The brutal murder of 10-year-old Brbara Vitria in Ribeiro das Neves may have involved two more men, according to a report from a parallel investigation conducted by lawyer Aline Fernandes. Yesterday, the Civil Police confirmed that the main suspect, Paulo Srgio de Oliveira, 50, is responsible for the murder.
“However, I cannot give details of how I arrived at these two suspects, as they are specific information that, sometimes, go unnoticed due to the heat of the situation”, explains Aline, noting that secrecy is a way to prevent those potentially involved from getting involved. on alert.
In addition to her professional relationship, Aline Fernandes shares with her family the desire for justice for a crime that shocked the country. “After seeing the body at the IML, I didn’t sleep properly for three nights. Anyone in my shoes, seeing what I saw, would be moved,” she says.
Now, after completing the parallel investigation, the lawyer says that she wrote a report with all the investigations and testimonies and delivered it to the homicide police station in Ribeiro das Neves. The expectation, according to her, is that there will be a preliminary return in the coming weeks.
