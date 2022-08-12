BB president says bank has to be neutral about letter – 08/11/2022 – Market

The president of BB (Bank of Brazil), Fausto Ribeiro, defended this Thursday (11) the position adopted by the bank of not supporting the adhesion of Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) to the manifesto in defense of democracy.

The banks under government control, BB and Caixa, were out-voted in Febraban’s decision to adhere to Fiesp’s manifesto for democratic rights.

“Our position remains neutral,” he said, saying that other banks besides Banco do Brasil and Caixa had the same position. He stated that he “understands that Febraban should not speak out on political issues”.

Ribeiro’s statements were made during a conversation with journalists to comment on the results for the second quarter of 2022.

He also stressed that the “position of neutrality” would be, in his opinion, the most appropriate for an entity whose main objective is to care for the national financial system. “It wouldn’t be up to us to get into that question.”

“Obviously we are all in favor of democracy, we have this commitment to democracy, we live under the rule of law. BB respects the independence of the Powers, sovereignty, and we work to take credit to the country’s production chain. This is our interest , it is our role, our vocation, this is the contribution we can make to society”, said the president of the public bank.

At the end of July, Mário Leão, president of Santander, defended a different position. “We consider the debate legitimate, we consider the manifesto legitimate, and we consider it legitimate that Febraban, as the body that represents the congregation of banks, have a single vote, and therefore, a participation in the manifesto. that Febraban, in a democratic way, concluded in supporting [o manifesto]”, said

Bradesco’s president, Octávio de Lazari Junior, in a conversation about the bank’s results in the second quarter, also defended the letter. “If we look at the content of the manifesto, it is a very serene content, and it is what every Brazilian citizen would like. We are very calm, and our main objective is to defend a heritage that we have in Brazil, which is democracy in our country.”