BC President denies Bolsonaro and says it is not true that banks lose money with Pix

BRASILIA – The president of the central bank, Roberto Campos Netosaid this Thursday, 11th, that banks do not lose money with the pix and that the system has advantages for them too.

The president Jair Bolsonaro has stated that the financial institutions have adhered to pro-democracy manifestos because they allegedly lose money with thewhose creation he attributes to the government itself, although discussions began before 2019.

Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank; he denies that banks are losing money after implementing Pix Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

“It is not true that banks lose money with Pix, we should at some point launch a study on this”, said Campos Neto in a panel at the Febraban Techan event promoted by Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) in Sao Paulo. According to him, the advantages lie in opening new accounts, and in increasing the number of electronic transactions.

“In our view, it’s never about who’s losing and who’s winning, the goal is for the banks to be a much bigger piece of a pie,” said Campos Neto. “The goal is banking.”

According to Campos Neto, the system can still gain traction in some complementary tools, such as Pix Saque and Pix Troco. He also said that he spoke with the president of the BC of Colombia, who is interested in adopting a system similar to Pix.

“I think we were able to quickly internationalize Pix in Latin America,” he said. Campos Neto also pointed out that the Pix trail can be used for banks to grant credit more quickly and efficiently.

On the other hand, according to him, it is necessary to increase the efficiency of Pix accounts of financial institutions, with the remuneration of balances. In March, due to the civil servants’ strike, the BC even postponed the implementation of the remuneration of these accounts.

The BC president also stressed that, given the success of Pix, the real digital future will not need to be destined only for instant payments, a use for which some countries have directed their official digital currencies.