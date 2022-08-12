Best Uefa player: Benzema, Courtois and De Bruyne nominated | international football

Karim BenzemaThibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne are the three players nominated for the UEFA Player of the Year award. The winner will be known on August 25 in Istanbul, where the draw for the group stage of the 2022/23 Champions League will take place.

The organization also announced the finalists for the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year award: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool). See below for more details about the honor, how they arrived at the nominees and other players who were left out of the final list (two Brazilians among them).

See more international football news

1 of 2 Uefa player of the year nominees: Real Madrid’s Benzema and Courtois and City’s De Bruyne — Photo: DISCLOSURE Nominees for the Uefa Player of the Year award: Real Madrid’s Benzema and Courtois and City’s De Bruyne — Photo: DISCLOSURE

For this award, players from Europe, regardless of nationality, were judged on their performance throughout the entire season in all competitions – both national and international – whether by club or national team.

How were the players selected?

An initial list of 15 players was selected by the UEFA technical study group. The first three nominees were voted on by a jury composed of:

• Clubs that participated in last season’s Champions League, Europa League and Conference League group stages.

• A group of journalists selected by European Sports Media (ESM).

Jury members chose their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third. Coaches couldn’t vote for players on their own team (just like they couldn’t vote for themselves for the best coach award).

2 of 2 Ancelotti, Guardiola and Klopp compete for the best UEFA coach award – Photo: DISCLOSURE Ancelotti, Guardiola and Klopp compete for the award for best UEFA coach – Photo: DISCLOSURE

Jorginho and Tuchel won the last prize

Chelsea’s Italian-Brazilian Jorginho won the award last season after becoming just the tenth player to win a Champions League and a European Championship in the same year. German Thomas Tuchel, from Chelsea, took the honor of best manager.

Which other players were selected?

As we said above, 15 players were selected in advance. Forward Benzema and goalkeeper Courtois, from Real Madrid, and midfielder De Bruyne, from Manchester City, were in the top three positions. See below the position of the 12 remaining athletes, which includes two Brazilians: Vini Junior, from Real Madrid, and Fabinho, from Liverpool:

4. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/Barcelona and Poland)

5. Luka Modrić (Real Madrid and Croatia)

6. Sadio Mané (Liverpool/Bayern and Senegal)

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)

8. Kylian Mbappé (PSG and France)

9. Vini Jr (Real Madrid and Brazil)

10. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and Netherlands)

11. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City and Portugal)

12. Filip Kostić (Eintracht/Juventus and Serbia)

13. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Rome and Italy)

14. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool and England)