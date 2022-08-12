Bia Haddad eliminates number 1 in the world and goes to the quarterfinals in Canada | sneakers

The center court of the WTA in Toronto hosted one of the most anticipated clashes of the round of 16 this Thursday, in which the Brazilian Bia Haddad faced the favorite Iga Swiatek, the number 1 tennis player in the world. In a highly disputed match, which lasted three hours, the Brazilian won by 2 sets to 1, with partials of 6/4, 3/6 and 7/5.

Bia becomes the first Brazilian woman to beat a number 1 tennis player in the world and the first victory for Brazilians against leaders of the ranking since 2004, when Gustavo Kuerten beat Roger Federer.

Bia Haddad at the WTA in Toronto — Photo: Robert Prange/Getty Images

Bia, 24th in the WTA ranking, entered the court knowing the difficulty of facing the number 1 in the world. Iga was looking for his 50th win of the season. In 2022, until the match against Bia, the Polish woman had lost just five games and won six titles – the most important of which was Roland Garros – in addition to the WTA 1000 in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami. She was coming off 23 wins in a row in the WTA 1000 and 20 wins in a row in the hard court.

The Polish woman started serving and confirmed the service. With a powerful serve, Bia also confirmed her service. The wind, which reached more than 30 kilometers per hour, came to disturb the players. With a double fault from Iga, Bia broke the opponent’s service, making it 3 to 2. Consistent and varying the blows, the Brazilian confirmed to make 4 to 2, and closed in 6/4 the first partial, in 48 minutes. With that, the Brazilian broke a sequence of 25 straight sets won by the opponent on fast court.

The second set started more balanced. After saving five break points, the Polish was able to confirm her serve, in 21 minutes of the game. The two tennis players continued to exchange games, until Swiatek, in his best moment of the game, broke Bia’s serve and opened 4 to 2. Much better in the second set, the Polish confirmed her services and closed at 6/3 in an hour. and two minutes.

Bia started the third set under pressure. For the first time, she made a double in the game, even saved the break point, but had the service broken. Then, the Brazilian returned the break and vented with a scream when drawing at 1 to 1. The two continued confirming their games, until Bia broke the Polish’s serve again and made it 4 to 2. Iga did not let the Brazilian open and returned the break: 4 to 3.

The leader of the world ranking began to seek points more efficiently, but Bia did not let her opponent go astray. More aggressive in the serves, Bia managed to destabilize Iga and won with an opponent’s error: 7/5 in three hours and one minute of play.