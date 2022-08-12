Billionaire is called ‘shame’ after denying R $ 625 million to his ex-wife

English billionaire Frederick Barclay has been criticized by a London judge for failing to pay £100 million in legal fees to his ex-wife, Hiroko Barclay, during divorce proceedings.

“It must be a disgrace to Sir Frederick and his nephews that Lady Barclay has next to nothing in terms of financial resources for the future,” Judge Jonathan Cohen said, according to US news agency Bloomberg.

The magistrate today postponed by three months the sentence for contempt of Barclay, who is 87 years old. Cohen said the debt will not go away and urged him to “personally engage” with his nephews to find a solution before he can make a decision.

Barclay’s defense had already argued that the billionaire could not make the payments – which would start with the discharge of the amount of 50 million pounds (R$ 309.55 million) – by decision of his daughter and his nephews, who took over control of the family business after a fight with his dead twin brother David.

The judge also defined it as “extraordinary” that the Barclay family makes a financial effort to avoid the billionaire’s arrest, but does not help his ex-wife. Cohen defined Hiroko as “the biggest victim”.