Bishops order that Record newspaper be recorded to avoid criticism of Bolsonaro

The order came from directors linked to the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, led by Edir Macedo.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Record’s top management determined this Wednesday (10) that Jornal da Record should be shown recorded. The program’s agenda will be set around 18:30, and the recording, at 19:00, one hour before it airs. It will be the first time that Edir Macedo’s broadcaster will use this model in a journalistic way. Producers and reporters for the company’s main news program fear censorship of critical issues to Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The report is from the TV News portal.

The information was initially published by TV Pop and confirmed by TV News with sources. The column found that the order came from directors linked to the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, led by Edir Macedo, owner of the network. The reason given was a series of technical errors in the last month in the live show. At least five considered unacceptable were exemplified.

The final straw was an error that occurred in last Tuesday’s edition (9), when Christina Lemos called a story about the presidential elections, and another story on another topic entirely different took its place. Portuguese mistakes in tarjas were also pointed out.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Management determined this as a “punishment” for the team, promising that it would be temporary. However, a deadline was not given. In other words, professionals see the new day-to-day as something for an indefinite period.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

With this, Jornal da Record will stop reporting important situations that happen before 7pm. The order for affiliates is to try not to make it so explicit that everything is recorded, including the entry of reporters, which must be done as if it were live.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.