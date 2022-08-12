Bishops order that Record newspaper be recorded to avoid criticism of Bolsonaro

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Bishops order that Record newspaper be recorded to avoid criticism of Bolsonaro 1 Views

The order came from directors linked to the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, led by Edir Macedo.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Anne Heche was high on cocaine at the time of the crash, says website

American actress Anne Heche, 53, was under the influence of cocaine when she suffered a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved