Bitcoin Rises and Hits a Two-Month High: Here’s What to Expect Now

Bitcoin (BTC) showed signs of recovery after economic data from the United States was released on Wednesday (11). After seeing the numbers, part of the market created expectations that runaway inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the country’s central bank) will ease the liquidity squeeze in the coming months.

According to some analysts, however, these hopes may be misplaced, and those who dream of a steady high may be disappointed.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 8.5% in July from a year earlier, matching the pace of June but falling below the median estimate of 8.7%, according to economists. consulted by the company FactSet. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 5.9%, compared with expectations for a 6.1% rise.

Bitcoin is up 6.5% to $24,500 since the CPI data was released. The cryptocurrency hit a high of $24,744 early Thursday morning, its highest price since June 13.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the value of the dollar against major currencies, hit a five-week low of 104.64 on Wednesday and was at 105 at the time of writing. Futures pegged to the S&P 500 traded up 0.33%, suggesting a continuation of yesterday’s rally.

Bull trap?

Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute, warned investors not to chase the rally, as core inflation offers the Fed little room to maneuver.

“Looking at the last two CPI reports, the core index is still at an annualized pace of 6%. We’re still waiting for the Fed to recognize the trade-off (choice): it would take overwhelming growth to bring inflation back to 2%,” Boivin said in a Twitter thread posted after the CPI’s release.

“We expect the Fed to turn eventually, but the rigidity of core inflation tells us that the market has become overly optimistic about when the Fed can do that. That’s why we think there’s more volatility ahead, and that this bear market rally is not one to chase,” he added.

Griffin Ardern, volatility trader at crypto asset management firm Blofin, said that “liquidity pressures are expected to ease in the distant future, but certainly not now. And so, with liquidity pressures still mounting, the cryptocurrency market rally looks like a trap for the (optimistic) bulls.”

The US central bank tried to deliver that message to markets on Wednesday, with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari saying the body is “far, far away from declaring victory” over inflation. Kashkari said that he saw nothing that could change the entity’s current strategy of increasing rates to 3.9% by the end of the year and 4.4% by the end of 2023. The reference rate is in the range of 2.25 % to 2.5%, which means the Fed is only halfway through the rate cycle.

Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Global Trading, shared a similar view, saying the headline CPI looks steady and the so-called Fed pivot could take months. “Yesterday’s data doesn’t mean the Fed is going to ease rate hikes, not until they see a moderating trend in the core CPI, which is likely months away,” Acheson said.

Read too:

Don’t forget about quantitative tightening

The Fed’s balance sheet shrinking, or quantitative tightening (QT) — often referred to as the underrated but potent sibling of rate hikes — appears to have gone out of focus with market discussions centering on rate hikes.

The central bank is scheduled to accelerate QT to its maximum speed of $95 billion a month starting in September.

“Quantitative tightening is the elephant in the room and is expected to accelerate threefold from the rate in July to $90 billion a month in September,” Lewis Harland, a researcher at Decentral Park Capital, told CoinDesk. “This is important as the rate of change in the Fed’s balance sheet is correlated with the rate of change in crypto asset prices.”

Harland said QT could act as a key macro factor for risky assets later this year.

Crypto market factors can support

The recent recovery in crypto markets is, at least in part, fueled by optimism about the long-awaited Ethereum (ETH) “Merge”. The update will likely take place at the end of next month and could protect the crypto sector from bearish macro factors.

“The stock market reaction [ao CPI] sounded more emotional than rational, but the cryptocurrency market reaction – albeit partly a relief – is also being driven by the dominance of industry-specific narratives such as the Merger, as well as the remarkable progress on some decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. ),” Acheson said.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

related