BNDES profit rises more than 120% and reaches R$ 11.7 billion in the 2nd quarter

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) recorded net income of R$ 11.7 billion in the second quarter, up 120.7% compared to the same period in 2021. In a note, the bank reported that the result was influenced by revenue of R$ 4.7 billion with dividends and interest on equity (JCP) paid by companies in which it invests and for the sale of Eletrobras shares (R$ 1.5 billion).

According to the president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, with net income in the second quarter, the development bank had the most profitable first semester in its history, in terms of nominal profits, while “the financial result was completed with very solid qualitative”.

The reversal of the provision for credit risk related to the debt with Oi (R$ 4.6 billion), which was fully settled, also weighed on the second quarter results. According to Montezano, the settlement of this debt was the largest recovery of individual credit ever achieved by BNDES.

Disbursements for existing loans totaled R$ 18.4 billion between April and June, up 46% compared to the same period in 2021. Medium, small and micro companies received 37.2% of the resources released. The expanded loan portfolio reached R$ 453.4 billion at the end of the second quarter, an increase of 2.3% compared to the first quarter.

The equity portfolio totaled R$68.6 billion at the end of the second quarter, 13.4% lower than in the first quarter. According to the BNDES note, the reduction in the equity portfolio was due to both the sale of shares and the devaluation of the market value of the assets invested by the bank.

According to the development bank, delinquency of up to 90 days remained low, at 0.17% at the end of the second quarter, compared to 0.21% at the end of the first quarter.