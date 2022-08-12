Bolsonaro and Michelle had lunch with Daniella Perez’s killer

Michelle Bolsonaro next to Juliana, wife of Guilherme de Pádua (Photo: Reproduction / Column Em Off iG)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, were in Belo Horizonte last weekend. According to information from the iG portal, in the capital of Minas Gerais, Bolsonaro and Michelle had lunch with Guilherme de Pádua, the killer of Daniella Perez.

Also according to columnist Fabia Oliveira, the president and the first lady had lunch with Pádua and his wife, Juliana Lacerda, on Sunday (7).

In the morning, Bolsonaro and Michelle would have attended the service at the Lagoinha Baptist Church, where Márcio Valadão is a pastor. The First Lady spoke at the venue. The church welcomed Guilherme de Padua in 1999, when he left prison. There, he met his current wife.

Afterwards, the four were at a lunch, with other guests. Michelle Bolsonaro and Juliana Lacerda de Pádua took a picture together.

The meeting took place at a time when the story of the murder of Daniella Perez had repercussions, with the release of the document “Brutal Pact”, which recounts what happened in the crime.

In 2018, Guilherme de Pádua had already publicly positioned himself as a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro.