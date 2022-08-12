Bolsonaro appoints 10 judges to TRF6: see full list – Rádio Itatiaia

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced, late this Thursday afternoon (11), the choices of the 10 names indicated by him to compose the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF-6), which will be created next week. , in Belo Horizonte.

The list includes names nominated for the president by the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and by merit. For those nominated by the OAB de Minas, Bolsonaro chose lawyers Gregore Moreira de Moura and Flávio Boson. In the list made by the MPF, the president indicated Edilson Vitorelli and Álvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz.

Among the judges nominated by the merit criterion, Bolsonaro nominated Klaus Kuschel, André Prado de Vasconcelos, Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes, Luciana Pinheiro Costa, Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos and Miguel Ângelo de Alvarenga Lopes.

They join the judges who had already been appointed to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), according to seniority criteria.

Check out the complete list of judges who will integrate the TRF6:

1) Career judges nominated for promotion by seniority

Vallisney de Souza Oliveira

Ricardo Machado Rabelo

Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria

Marcelo Dolzany da Costa

Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira

Evandro Reimão dos Reis

Derived from Figueiredo Bezerra Filho

2) Career judges nominated for promotion by merit criteria:

Klaus Kuschel

André Prado de Vasconcelos

Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes

Luciana Pinheiro Costa

Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos

Michelangelo de Alvarenga Lopes

3) Lawyers chosen after nomination by the OAB:

4) Members chosen after indication of the Federal Public Ministry:

5) Transfer of TRF-1