Bolsonaro appoints 17 judges to the TRF-6, in Belo Horizonte; see list

Abhishek Pratap 49 seconds ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaro appoints 17 judges to the TRF-6, in Belo Horizonte; see list 0 Views

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made official, this Thursday (11), the appointment of 17 judges who will act in the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF-6), which will be based in Belo Horizonte and will be inaugurated on the 19th of December. August.

The appointments, which were published in the Official Gazette of the Union, are added to the judge Mônica Sifuentes, who had already requested the transfer of the TRF-1. Thus, in total there will be 18 judges in the TRF-6.

Among those nominated by the OAB of Minas Gerais, Bolsonaro chose lawyers Grégore Moreira de Moura and Flávio Boson Gambogi. In the vacancies for members of the Federal Public Ministry, the president appointed Edilson Vitorelli Diniz Lima and Álvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz.

Six judges who currently work in the TRF-1 were promoted to judges on the basis of merit. They are: Klaus Kuschel, André Prado de Vasconcelos, Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes, Luciana Pinheiro Costa, Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos and Miguel Ângelo de Alvarenga Lopes.

The list of nominees ends with the promotions of seven judges from the TRF-1 by the criterion of seniority. Their names had already been defined by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The publication in the Official Gazette only made the passage to judge in the TRF-6 official.

Vallisney de Souza Oliveira, Ricardo Machado Rabelo, Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria, Marcelo Dolzany da Costa, Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira, Evandro Reimão dos Reis, and Derivaldo de Figueiredo Bezerra Filho were nominated by this criterion.

Check out the complete list:

Nominees from the OAB-MG list:
Gregore Moreira de Moura
Flavio Boson Gambogi

MPF list nominees:
Edilson Vitorelli Diniz Lima
Alvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz.

Nominated by merit criterion:
Klaus Kuschel
André Prado de Vasconcelos
Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes
Luciana Pinheiro Costa
Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos
Michelangelo de Alvarenga Lopes

Appointed by seniority criterion:
Vallisney de Souza Oliveira
Ricardo Machado Rabelo
Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria
Marcelo Dolzany da Costa
Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira
Evandro Reimão dos Reis
Derived from Figueiredo Bezerra Filho

Transfer of TRF-1:
Monica Sifuentes

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Langya, a new virus of animal origin, has already been identified in 35 people in China

Expert warns that contagious pandemic-provoking diseases such as coronavirus will have an increasing impact on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved