Bolsonaro appoints 17 judges to the TRF-6, in Belo Horizonte; see list

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made official, this Thursday (11), the appointment of 17 judges who will act in the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF-6), which will be based in Belo Horizonte and will be inaugurated on the 19th of December. August.

The appointments, which were published in the Official Gazette of the Union, are added to the judge Mônica Sifuentes, who had already requested the transfer of the TRF-1. Thus, in total there will be 18 judges in the TRF-6.

Among those nominated by the OAB of Minas Gerais, Bolsonaro chose lawyers Grégore Moreira de Moura and Flávio Boson Gambogi. In the vacancies for members of the Federal Public Ministry, the president appointed Edilson Vitorelli Diniz Lima and Álvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz.

Six judges who currently work in the TRF-1 were promoted to judges on the basis of merit. They are: Klaus Kuschel, André Prado de Vasconcelos, Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes, Luciana Pinheiro Costa, Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos and Miguel Ângelo de Alvarenga Lopes.

The list of nominees ends with the promotions of seven judges from the TRF-1 by the criterion of seniority. Their names had already been defined by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The publication in the Official Gazette only made the passage to judge in the TRF-6 official.

Vallisney de Souza Oliveira, Ricardo Machado Rabelo, Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria, Marcelo Dolzany da Costa, Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira, Evandro Reimão dos Reis, and Derivaldo de Figueiredo Bezerra Filho were nominated by this criterion.

Check out the complete list:

Nominees from the OAB-MG list:

Gregore Moreira de Moura

Flavio Boson Gambogi

MPF list nominees:

Edilson Vitorelli Diniz Lima

Alvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz.

Nominated by merit criterion:

Klaus Kuschel

André Prado de Vasconcelos

Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes

Luciana Pinheiro Costa

Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos

Michelangelo de Alvarenga Lopes

Appointed by seniority criterion:

Vallisney de Souza Oliveira

Ricardo Machado Rabelo

Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria

Marcelo Dolzany da Costa

Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira

Evandro Reimão dos Reis

Derived from Figueiredo Bezerra Filho

Transfer of TRF-1:

Monica Sifuentes