Bolsonaro appoints Fux ally and 16 other judges to new TRF – 08/11/2022 – Poder

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appointed this Thursday (11) the 17 federal judges of second instance who will compose the newly created TRF-6 (Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region), in Minas Gerais.

Among the nominees is first-degree judge Pedro Felipe Santos, who is secretary general of the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux. The magistrate has a master’s degree from Harvard University (USA) and a doctorate from Oxford (England) and, in addition to Fux, had the support of other Supreme Court justices.

The project to create the court is authored by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and was sent to Congress when the court was chaired by Minister João Otávio de Noronha, who is from Minas Gerais and an ally of Bolsonaro.

Supporters of the measure claim that the TRF-6 will unburden the processes that pile up in the TRF-1, which is headquartered in Brasília and serves more than 10 units of the federation. The measure, however, is also the target of criticism from the judiciary.

Bolsonaro made the nominations from names that were chosen by the STJ itself in a secret vote. The 17 vacancies were divided as follows: seven judges of the first degree by seniority, six magistrates by merit, two lawyers and two names of the Public Ministry.

In the lists sent to the president, they contained several names linked to ministers of the Supreme and STJ. Lawyer Flávio Boson Gambogi, for example, was appointed to the TRF-6 and had the support of Noronha.

as showed the Sheetno black judge was elected in the vacancies reserved for magistrates promoted by merit.

The debate over the creation of a court to deal with federal cases related to Minas Gerais is old.

In 2013, a PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) was prepared creating the TRF in Minas. To enable its approval, amendments were accepted creating a TRF in Paraná and one in Bahia. In an injunction given on duty, however, the then minister Joaquim Barbosa suspended the project.

It alleged a defect of origin and that it “proceeded in a sneaky way”, without the participation or contribution of the STF or another higher court. The proposal, then, was taken up again in the administration of Noronha in the STJ.

The idea is also subject to severe criticism. When he presided over the STJ, Minister Francisco Falcão said that it would be “more viable to increase the composition than to create new courts”.

The then president of the TRF-1, Mário Cesar Ribeiro, summarizing the position of the five presidents of the federal courts at the time, stated that “there are more viable solutions for the State, without creating a whole apparatus, a whole gigantic structure and with a very smaller for the public coffers”.