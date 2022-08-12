Bolsonaro appoints judges for the newly created TRF-6, in BH – Politica

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has appointed the judges who will serve in the newly created Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF-6), headquartered in Belo Horizonte, scheduled to open on August 19. In all, 18 judges will compose the TRF-6. Seventeen of these names were published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Thursday (11/8), the only exception being that of the judge Mnica Siguentes, who had requested transfer of the TRF-1.
Among those nominated by the Brazilian Bar Association of Minas Gerais (OAB/MG), the president chose the lawyers Gregore Moreira de Moura and Flvio Boson. From the list sent by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), Bolsonaro selected Edilson Vitorelli and lvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz. P
Six judges were appointed on the basis of merit. They are Klaus Kuschel, Andr Prado de Vasconcelos, Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes, Luciana Pinheiro Costa, Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos and Miguel ngelo de Alvarenga Lopes.
Another seven TRF-1 magistrates were promoted for length of career, namely Vallisney de Souza Oliveira, Ricardo machado Rabelo, Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria, Marcelo Dolzany da Costa, Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira, Evandro Reimo dos Reis and Derivaldo de Figueiredo Bezerra Son.
The creation of the court was widely celebrated in the Minas Gerais legal community. Jurists estimate that the time taken to process cases in the Federal Court in Minas and in 13 other units of the federation will be reduced by half.
Check out the full list:
Nominees from the OAB-MG list:
Flvio Boson Gambogi
Gregore Moreira de Moura
MPF list nominees:
lvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz.
Edilson Vitorelli Diniz Lima
Nominated by merit criterion:
Andr Prado de Vasconcelos
Klaus Kuschel
Luciana Pinheiro Costa
Miguel ngelo de Alvarenga Lopes
Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos
Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes
Appointed by seniority criterion:
Evandro Reimo dos Reis
Derived from Figueiredo Bezerra Filho
Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria
Marcelo Dolzany da Costa
Ricardo Machado Rabelo
Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira
Vallisney de Souza Oliveira
Transfer of TRF-1:
Mnica Sifuentes
What does a TRF judge?
According to the president of the TJMG, Gilson Soares Leme, the Federal Regional Courts are responsible for prosecuting and judging all cases in which the Union is directly or indirectly involved, pursuant to Article 109 of the Federal Constitution.
“This group includes actions related to Social Security, actions involving two states, such as the Mariana Tragedy, and crimes of a federal scope”, explains Leme.
Each Federal Regional Court takes care of the following Brazilian states:
TRF-1
- Acre
- amazon
- Roraima
- Rondnia
- amap
- Pair
- Mato Grosso
- Tocantins
- Maranho
- peep
- Bahia
- goals
- Federal District
TRF-2:
- Rio de Janeiro
- Holy Spirit
TRF3:
- São Paulo
- Mato Grosso do Sul
TRF4:
- For N
- Santa Catarina
- Rio Grande do Sul
TRF5:
- large northern river
- paraba
- sup
- Pernambuco
- alagoas
- Sergipe
TRF-6:
(With information from Ceclia Emiliana)