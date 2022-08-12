Bolsonaro appoints judges for the newly created TRF-6, in BH – Politica

The newly created Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region in the Federal Justice building in the Santo Agostinho neighborhood (photo: Reproduction/Google StreetView)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has appointed the judges who will serve in the newly created Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF-6), headquartered in Belo Horizonte, scheduled to open on August 19. In all, 18 judges will compose the TRF-6. Seventeen of these names were published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Thursday (11/8), the only exception being that of the judge Mnica Siguentes, who had requested transfer of the TRF-1.

Among those nominated by the Brazilian Bar Association of Minas Gerais (OAB/MG), the president chose the lawyers Gregore Moreira de Moura and Flvio Boson. From the list sent by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), Bolsonaro selected Edilson Vitorelli and lvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz. P

Six judges were appointed on the basis of merit. They are Klaus Kuschel, Andr Prado de Vasconcelos, Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes, Luciana Pinheiro Costa, Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos and Miguel ngelo de Alvarenga Lopes.

Another seven TRF-1 magistrates were promoted for length of career, namely Vallisney de Souza Oliveira, Ricardo machado Rabelo, Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria, Marcelo Dolzany da Costa, Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira, Evandro Reimo dos Reis and Derivaldo de Figueiredo Bezerra Son.

The creation of the court was widely celebrated in the Minas Gerais legal community. Jurists estimate that the time taken to process cases in the Federal Court in Minas and in 13 other units of the federation will be reduced by half.

Check out the full list:

Nominees from the OAB-MG list:

Flvio Boson Gambogi

Gregore Moreira de Moura



MPF list nominees:

lvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz.

Edilson Vitorelli Diniz Lima



Nominated by merit criterion:

Andr Prado de Vasconcelos

Klaus Kuschel

Luciana Pinheiro Costa

Miguel ngelo de Alvarenga Lopes

Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos

Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes

Appointed by seniority criterion:

Evandro Reimo dos Reis

Derived from Figueiredo Bezerra Filho

Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria

Marcelo Dolzany da Costa

Ricardo Machado Rabelo

Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira

Vallisney de Souza Oliveira

Transfer of TRF-1:

Mnica Sifuentes

What does a TRF judge?

According to the president of the TJMG, Gilson Soares Leme, the Federal Regional Courts are responsible for prosecuting and judging all cases in which the Union is directly or indirectly involved, pursuant to Article 109 of the Federal Constitution.

“This group includes actions related to Social Security, actions involving two states, such as the Mariana Tragedy, and crimes of a federal scope”, explains Leme.

Each Federal Regional Court takes care of the following Brazilian states:

TRF-1

Acre

amazon

Roraima

Rondnia

amap

Pair

Mato Grosso

Tocantins

Maranho

peep

Bahia

goals

Federal District

TRF-2:

Rio de Janeiro

Holy Spirit

TRF3:

São Paulo

Mato Grosso do Sul

TRF4:

For N

Santa Catarina

Rio Grande do Sul

TRF5:

large northern river

paraba

sup

Pernambuco

alagoas

Sergipe

TRF-6: