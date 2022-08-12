Bolsonaro chooses ten names and TRF-6 has all the judges

The judges who will integrate the newly created Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region are all chosen. This Thursday (11/8), President Jair Bolsonaro made the ten choices that fit him, from lists formed by the Superior Court of Justice on Tuesday (9/8).

It was up to Jair Bolsonaro to choose ten

of the 18 judges of the TRF-6



Carolina Antunes/PR



The TRF-6 will have 18 judges. Seven of them were promoted on the basis of seniority — which is objective, that is, it does not depend on a decision by the President of the Republic, only on appointment — and one, Mônica Sifuentes, asked for the removal of the TRF-1.

On Tuesday, the president received from the STJ a list with eight names to choose six magistrates to be promoted by the criterion of merit.

In addition, it also made its choices to fill two vacancies for representatives of the Federal Public Ministry and two for law, from triple lists. These vacancies result from the fifth constitutional: the Constitution establishes that a fifth of the courts will be composed of members of the MP and the OAB.

The new court, created by a dismemberment of the TRF-1, will be headquartered in Belo Horizonte and will be installed on the 19th, at 4 pm. Bolsonaro’s chosen ones should be nominated for the post of federal judge.

With this, the composition of the new court is 15 men and three women. On the inauguration date, they will deliberate on the first formation of the direction of the TRF-6, electing president, vice and corregidor.

See Bolsonaro’s chosen ones:

Promotion by merit

Klaus Kuschel

André Prado de Vasconcelos

Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes

Luciana Pinheiro Costa

Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos

Miguel Angelo de Alvarenga Lopes

Advocacy (Fifth Constitutional)

Flavio Boson Gambogi

Gregore Moreira de Moura

Federal Public Ministry (Fifth Constitutional)

Alvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz

Edilson Vitorelli Diniz Lima

Removal of TRF-1

Monica Sifuentes

Promotion by seniority

Derived from Figueiredo Bezerra Filho

Evandro Reimão dos Reis

Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria

Marcelo Dolzany da Costa

Ricardo Machado Rabelo

Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira

Vallisney de Souza Oliveira

Click here and here to read the appointment of judges