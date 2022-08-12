Bolsonaro has BRL 591,000 in savings; how much do you lose to inflation?

President and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has more than R$591,000 in savings, according to the official declaration of assets to the Superior Electoral Court, delivered on Tuesday (9). He disclosed a total equity of R$ 2,317,554.73, which includes real estate, money in current accounts within the country, investments in savings, among others.

Bolsonaro is the presidential candidate who leaves the most money in savings accounts. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also has money invested in this investment, but much less. Even though the money earns in the passbook, inflation is even higher. That is, the money left in savings accounts loses purchasing power. See below how much Bolsonaro and Lula lost to inflation if they really left their money in savings this year.

Which is the savings income? Despite being one of the favorite investments of Brazilians, the savings account has yielded less than inflation. According to the Central Bank (BC), savings yielded 4.27% between January 1 and August 10. This means that, with R$ 1,000 invested in savings from the first day of the year, the investor would have a return of R$ 1,042.70 if he withdraws the amount today.

Although the money seems to have paid off, it is necessary to discount inflation. The IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) accumulated in the year is 4.77%. That is, greater than the income from savings.

How much does Bolsonaro lose by leaving the money in savings accounts? Among the candidates for the presidency in 2022, Bolsonaro is the one who invested the most in the savings account, according to the statements of each one. Hypothetically considering that the president deposited his BRL 591,047.58 on January 1, 2022, he would have BRL 616,287.26 today. The calculation was made using the Citizen’s Calculator, from the Central Bank, which shows the variation in savings income and inflation.

In order for the original value of R$ 591,047.58 not to be devalued with inflation, it would need to be R$ 619,237.65 today. That is, the real loss is BRL 2,950.39.

what is the loss of Squid? Former President Lula declared assets of R$ 7.4 million to the TSE. He says he has a small fraction of his assets, just R$4,719.22, deposited in his savings account.

Assuming that the amount was deposited at the beginning of the year, today it would have R$ 4,920.75. In order not to depreciate with inflation, the value would need to be R$ 4,944.30. That is, Lula lost R$23.55 if she left the money in savings.

Do other candidates have money in savings?

For now, nine candidates including Lula and Bolsonaro have declared their assets in the TSE. Third place in the latest polls for the 2022 elections, Ciro Gomes (PDT) has BRL 3,039,761.97 in assets listed in the Electoral Court. In total, the former minister invested BRL 155,972.06 in savings and other credits, and has a current account within the country with BRL 2,471.69 deposited.

Senator and candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) does not have any money invested in savings. The emedebista, however, has as well declared a bank deposit in a current account in excess of R$ 59,225.08. She declared an estate of R$ 2,323,735.38 to the Electoral Court.

Felipe D’Avila (Young). The political scientist has BRL 24,619,627.66 in assets, but does not have amounts invested in savings or current account deposits. A considerable part of its patrimony is in shares or shares of capital, which is equivalent to participation in D’Avila in companies, according to the statement to the TSE.

According to the data reported to the TSE, Pablo Marçal (Pros) has four current accounts in his bank profile, which, in total, hold more than R$344,104.10. Vera Lúcia (PSTU) declared BRL 8,000 of investments in her savings account, while Sofia Manzano (PCB) listed BRL 4,000 in her savings account. Léo Péricles listed a savings account with R$ 197.31 as the only asset to the TSE, the smallest investment among the candidates.