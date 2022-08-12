Bolsonaro is losing money with R$ 591 thousand in savings

According to the official declaration of assets to the Superior Electoral Court, delivered last Tuesday, 9th, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has invested in savings BRL 591 thousand. The president, also a candidate for reelection, disclosed a total equity of R$ 2,317,554.73, coming mainly from real estate, investments in savings and money in current accounts within the country.

Despite the considerable amount invested, which generates income for the president, the gains from the book still lose to the high inflation. In this case, the money invested in this investment makes Bolsonaro stop making money. Find out how much this loss is below!

How much does the savings yield?

Savings is undoubtedly one of the most sought after investments by Brazilians, even though it yields below inflation. Between the months of January and August, the booklet yielded 4.27%. In practice, this means that R$ 1,000 invested on the first day of the year so far generated an income of R$ 42.70, if the amount was withdrawn today.

In comparison with the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which measures inflation, the accumulated index for the year so far is 4.77%. That is, the rise in prices exceeds the gains from savings and the money left in the savings account loses purchasing power.

How much does Bolsonaro lose by leaving his money invested in savings?

Bolsonaro is the one who invested the most in the book among the candidates for the presidency of the Republic. In a hypothetical simulation using the Citizen’s Calculator, of the Central Bank, considering that the agent deposited BRL 591,047.58 on January 1, 2022, currently, he would have BRL 616,287.26.

In this case, for the original value not to be devalued with inflation, it should reach R$ 619,237.65. In short: the difference, that is, the real loss of Bolsonaro’s application in savings would then be R$ 2,950.39.