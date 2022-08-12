Born son of Pérola Faria and Mario Bregieira! See the 1st photo of the baby:

The actor couple Pérola Faria and Mario Bregieira announced the arrival of their first child

The actress Pearl Faria and the actor Mario Bregieira are officially dads! The engaged couple announced the birth of their first baby. The lovebirds worked together on the telenovela “Genesis”, on Record TV.

The courtship started in July last year. In February of this year, they said they were expecting their first child together. The news was celebrated among family, friends and fans of the couple.

Little Joaquim was born this Wednesday (10). But, the dads revealed the news just today. In the last week, the famous published, in their social networks, beautiful clicks made in the maternity test. On the occasion, the artist showed off her beautiful 38 weeks pregnant belly and surprised.

The baby was born through a cesarean delivery that was scheduled, according to the recommendation of the doctor who followed the pregnancy. Joaquin and his mother, Pearl Faria, are doing well and are in a maternity hospital in Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro. The boy came into the world measuring 47 centimeters and weighing 2,990 kilograms.

“Joaquim was the one who gave birth to us and made us parents. At 9:21 pm on 8/10/2022, our greatest gift from God was born. And for a sign of Him he had to come first into the world. May we know how to be examples and guide him with great wisdom, patience and love”, wrote the parents.

To announce the arrival of the heir, the actors made a beautiful photo album. In clicks, Pearl Faria and Mario Bregieira pose in the maternity room. With a very passionate look, the couple looks at each other smiling. The actress shows off her belly, dressed in a red nightgown.

The first record with the baby has also been shared with fans. On his mother’s lap, the cute Joaquim watches his parents kiss, still in the delivery room and shortly after his arrival in the world.

Actress Talita Younan said, “Get ready for the best days of your life.” The synchronized swimming twins Bia and Branca Feres, who are pregnant, declared: “What a thrill! Cheers”. Journalist Mel Fronckowiak said: “Congratulations dears! Long live Joaquin! Long live the hope that these little ones plant in the world and in our hearts”.

