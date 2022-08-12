Botafogo announces the hiring of Danilo Barbosa | botafogo

Danilo arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday night. On Thursday, he underwent medical examinations and finalized the formalities to sign a contract.

The negotiation for the agreement with Danilo took weeks. With Nice, Botafogo got it right on July 24, when the French accepted John Textor’s proposal, as anticipated by the ge. The next step was to convince the midfielder to return to Brazilian football.

Danilo Barbosa is Botafogo’s sixth signing in this transfer window. So far, left-back Marçal, midfielders Eduardo and Gabriel Pires, defender Adryelson and striker Luis Henrique have been made official.

The steering wheel played for Palmeiras last year. On loan from Nice, he participated in the conquest of the Libertadores by the Paulistas, who tried to extend their bond, but failed.

Danilo was revealed by Vasco and left Brazil after negotiating with Sporting Braga, from Portugal. He was then loaned to Valencia, Benfica and Standard Liége, from Belgium. He was acquired by Nice in 2018 for eight million euros – around R$35 million at the time. After the loan to Palmeiras, Danilo returned to Nice, where he was not used much.