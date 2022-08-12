Botafogo idol and 53-year-old Túlio Maravilha returns to professional football

Túlio Maravilha is one of the most folkloric characters in the history of Brazilian football. In a highly contested account, the striker says he scored more than 1,000 goals as a player, equaling Pelé and Romario. And, at 53, Túlio will be able to increase the count. The striker has agreed to return to professional football.

On the afternoon of this Thursday, the 11th, Túlio Maravilha announced the agreement with Brazil Capixabawhich will compete in the Capixaba Championship Series B, in Espírito Santo.

“It is a great pleasure to return to Espírito Santo. It is a pleasure to be part of this Brasil Capixaba project. I scored my 999th goal here, playing for Vilavelhense and I intend to do the next one in my debut game”, said the striker in an interview with the website. the Gazette.

Even at 53 years old, Túlio Maravilha, who is an idol at Botafogo, made it clear that he is in good shape. “I’m driven by a challenge. Let’s go in search of this goal [disputar mais uma competição]. When I take the field you will see that I am in shape, taking care of myself, completely active and with a winning spirit”, said the historic Botafogo forward.

Premiere over the weekend

Even having announced the agreement with Brasil Capixaba this Thursday, Túlio Maravilha already plans to debut for the club this weekend, against Castelo, at the Kléber Andrade stadium.