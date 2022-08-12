Botafogo’s target, Tiquinho Soares enters the 2nd half and leaves with a limp before extra time in Olympiacos’ victory on penalties in the Europa League

In negotiations with the Botafogo, Tiquinho Soares entered in the 23rd minute of the second half and left before the start of extra time in the victory of Olympiacos in penalties for 4 to 3 over the slovan bratislava after a 2-2 draw (1-1 in normal time) this Thursday (8/11), in Slovakia, which earned the Greeks the qualification for the last knockout stage of the Europa League.

Tiquinho came in when only Slovan Bratislava was attacking, looking for a tie that came in stoppage time. After the 1-1, the Brazilian striker fell feeling his leg inside the area, clashed with the Surinamese Abena, from the home team, both received yellow cards, but the Slovan athlete already had a card and was sent off.

Before regular time ends, Tiquinho looked like he was limping, pulled his leg and ended up not starting extra time, being replaced by Guinean Mamadou Kané. It is not yet known what kind of problem the Brazilian felt.

Botafogo has everything settled with Tiquinho Soares, but Olympiacos has toughened negotiations in recent days, according to “GE”. An elimination on Thursday could help the Greeks release the striker. The Brazilian window closes next Monday (15/8).

Olympiacos will face Apollon Limassol, from Cyprus, on the next two Thursdays, for a place in the group stage of the Europa League. Whoever loses the duel goes to the UEFA Conference League – European third-tier competition.