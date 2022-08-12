Botafogo’s window should reserve news for the fans | botafogo

The last days of the transfer window should be exciting for Botafogo. While it is very close to announcing Danilo Barbosa and Gabriel Pires, the club is also moving forward in search of a deal with Tiquinho Soares and awaits a response from Olympiacos on the proposal made.

There is optimism in the club for the right. But, if the Greeks do not accept the black-and-white offer, Bota works with two other names, kept secret, for the attack. The intention is to hit one of them if Olympiacos’ number 29 doesn’t arrive. Internally, the diagnosis is the same since the beginning of the year: a more experienced striker is needed to carry the responsibility.

+ With Tiquinho, who negotiates with Botafogo, Olympiacos advances in the Europa League

1 of 3 Botafogo awaits response from Olympiacos for Tiquinho, but still moves in the market — Photo: Disclosure / Olympiacos Botafogo awaits response from Olympiacos for Tiquinho, but still moves in the market — Photo: Disclosure / Olympiacos

+ Botafogo loses and is eliminated from the Brazilian of Aspirants

There is still the understanding of the need for movement also to search for a goalkeeper. With Lucas Perri, from Náutico, negotiating to come next year, the club considers important the arrival of someone young to shadow the Paraguayan Gatito Fernández.

The trend is that, with four days to go before the closing of the window, the black-and-white negotiations will focus on these two positions. However, just as Tchê Tchê appeared on the last day of the first transfer window, there is a gap for some player to paint.

+ Three promises from Botafogo will exchange at John Textor’s Belgian club

Thayuan Leiras updates Botafogo’s list of reinforcements

+ Botafogo signings: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

So far, Botafogo has officially signed four players (Adryelson, Eduardo, Luis Henrique and Marçal), half of the estimate made by John Textor before the window opened in June. With Danilo and Gabriel close, that number reaches six, with the possibility of increasing with the possible hiring of a striker.

But the alvinegra window wasn’t just about positive moments. On social media, it was possible to see several fans criticizing an alleged black-and-white passivity in the market, especially after a defeat or a failed hiring attempt.

+ Botafogo sends Diego Loureiro loan to Atlético-GO

Botafogo seeks adjustments to improve defensive aerial ball

+ Marçal evolves in the recovery and can strengthen Botafogo

This transfer window showed Botafogo that there is little point for the club to settle with the player, if those who have the athlete’s rights do not want the same. It was like that with Ojeda and Matheus Pereira. Godoy Cruz did not release the player after Bota reached the initially requested amount. In the case of the Brazilian striker, the situation was different, as Al Hilal always made it clear that they demanded a payment at least close to the amount paid to take him out of the Premier League.

With an eye on future seasons, Botafogo also sought – and still tries – to expand the contracts of some players who are close to ending their contract. The main renovations were with Erison and Kayque. Both signed the extension of the contract until 2025 when they were in a good phase of the season.

+ Read more news from Botafogo

Watch the goals of Sport 3 x 0 Botafogo, for the Brazilian de Aspirantes

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Bota is still looking for a deal with Matheus Nascimento, Gatito Fernández and Joel Carli. With the more experienced players, the trend is that a hit will not be a problem in the coming months. The young striker has a more delicate issue, as the harassment of big clubs in Europe is proportional to the potential he has already shown in the youth divisions.

If you try to keep some players, others have left. Klaus and Diego Loureiro were loaned to Atlético-GO, semifinalists of the Copa Sudamericana, in search of more space, as they played little with Luís Castro. Another one who headed out of Botafogo was midfielder Chay, who agreed to a loan to Cruzeiro.

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧

Watch: all about Botafogo on ge, on Globo and on sportv