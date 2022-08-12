BR Partners: Treasury and capital markets offset M&A fall

BR Partners increased its revenue by 31% in the first half, with results from the client treasury and capital markets areas more than offsetting the drop in investment banking activity.

BR Partners had revenues of R$199 million from January to June, and a net income of R$80 million, up 22%.

Net margin stood at 40.3%, down 3.1 percentage points year-on-year.

The margin fell basically due to the increase in administrative expenses, which rose 39% in the period. The bank expanded its structure, hired more employees, and saw corporate travel costs come back after a year of Zoom meetings.; and the cost of structuring operations also increased.

The main growth highlight was the customer treasury area, whose revenue more than doubled in the period to R$34 million.

Prior to the IPO in June 2021, BR Partners did not have sufficient regulatory capital to carry out derivative transactions for large clients, as the Central Bank imposes a cap 25% of the capital exposed in a single client.

With the funds from the IPO, the company saw its limit jump from R$40 million per customer to R$120 million, which made room for new operations of this type.

Another news that contributed to this vertical was the increase in rating company credit.

Revenue from the capital markets area grew 13% in the first half to R$47 million – with the volume of debt structuring and distribution operations skyrocketing.

In the first half, BR Partners participated in the issuance of R$ 3.7 billion in debt – a volume three times greater than in the same period last year.

Most (R$1.8 billion) of the issuances were debentures – another market that the company only managed to enter thanks to the IPO. (In this market, banks often need to ‘squeeze’ to win the deal.)

Despite the tripling of the issuance volume, BR Partners’ revenue from these operations rose only 12%. This occurred for two reasons: BR Partners entered into several syndicated operations, in which it captures only a portion of total revenue; and had to make provisions for debts that he put in.

“When we bring in a new debt, we have to make a provision on top of the risk of this debt when it comes in, but carrying this debt [a receita com os juros] only comes later,” explained one executive.

in the area of investment bankingBR Partners had revenue of R$73 million, around 15% less than last year – a very strong basis for comparison, given that the M&As and IPOs market was particularly hot.

“Looking from a historical perspective, the level of activity [do banco de investimentos] still good,” said Jairo Loureiro, the co-head of investment banking. “Down from last year, which was a record year for the industry, but far from a bad one.”

BR Partners also announced that it will distribute R$41 million in dividends – a payout of 50% in relation to the net income for the semester and a dividend yield annualized of about 5%.

Pedro Arbex