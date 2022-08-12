Bradespar (BRAP4) profits R$992.2 million in the second quarter, down 55.7% year-on-year

Bradespar (BRAP4) reported net income of R$ 992.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 55.7% decrease compared to the profit recorded in the same quarter of last year, informed the holding this Thursday morning (11).

“Although the 2nd quarter of 2022 was characterized by a decline in Vale VALE’s operating results3, the net income generated in the period is among the highest in Bradespar’s history for a second quarter, especially when considering the reduction in the stake in Bradespar. capital of Vale”, says the company in the document published this morning.

Operating income totaled R$980.8 million between April and June of this year, a reduction of 56.6% compared to the same period in 2021. As an investment company, Bradespar’s operating income originates from equity in the earnings of interest on Vale’s equity.

The equity result was R$980.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 56.6% in the annual comparison.

Bradespar’s financial result in the quarter reached a positive amount of R$ 21.8 million, arising from financial investments and remuneration on Recoverable Taxes. “This result reflects the continuity of the Company’s net cash position, as it settled all the financial indebtedness in previous years”, explains the company.

In the quarter that ended, Vale reported a net income of US$ 6.2 billion and investments of around US$ 1.3 billion in projects for the growth and maintenance of its operations.

Bradespar’s general and administrative expenses totaled R$1.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 56.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

