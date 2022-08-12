Brazil records 173 more deaths from Covid and moving average completes 25 days in stability | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (11) 173 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 681,025 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 204 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -8% indicating stability trend for 25 days.

Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Distrito Federal, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, Sergipe and Tocantins did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. São Paulo did not release a bulletin until 8 pm this Thursday.

In total, the country registered 22,405 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,118,403 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 22,405, the lowest since May 26 (when it was at 17,313). The variation was -35% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (4 states): PR, SC, RJ, MA

PR, SC, RJ, MA In stability (7 states): CE, RS, RR, PE, AP, GO, MS

CE, RS, RR, PE, AP, GO, MS Falling (14 states and the DF): RN, SE, PI, MT, ES, AL, TO, AC, AM, DF, PB, RO, BA, PA, MG

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).