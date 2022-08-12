BREAKING: Grupo Mateus exchanges CEO, CFO; founder becomes chairman

Grupo Mateus has just announced an internal reorganization, promoting an executive who grew up with the group to CEO and hiring an experienced CFO to improve communication with the market.

The North/Northeast retail chain said just now that founder Ilson Mateus will be the company’s chairman, handing over the position of CEO to Jesuíno Martins, his right-hand man who made his entire career in the group.

The company announced that Túlio Queiroz, the current CFO of Guararapes, will be the group’s new vice president of finance and IR.

Túlio, who has been with the group that controls Lojas Riachuelo for almost 20 years, starts in his new position on August 22. He told the Brazil Journal that he was “impressed by the clarity that Ilson has about the roles and responsibilities of each one.”

Sandro Oliveira will be the operations and logistics VP, taking on responsibilities that belonged to Jesuíno.

The changes are the biggest redesign of the company’s governance since its founding 36 years ago – and in part a claim from the market, which has been pushing for better company communication since the IPO.

The current CFO, José Morgado, will continue in the company, taking care of the relationship with banks and financing.

Ilson told the Brazil Journal that the changes will allow him to focus on strategy and expansion, while Jesuíno and Túlio lead the day.

“People change, but this company keeps its soul, because it’s a company with a very strong soul, from a very strong culture,” said Túlio.

After the founder, the greatest representative of this culture is Jesuíno himself, who participated in 25 of the company’s 36 years, starting as an administrative assistant and since then occupying practically every position, from the store floor to the top floor.

“For almost 10 years Jesuíno has been preparing to sit in this chair,” said Ilson. “We have been preparing the company for 10 years. From 2012 onwards, we imposed a growth of almost 20% on average.”

Jesuíno had been the VP of Operations for four years, accumulating the commercial and marketing areas — and the presidency of the board.

One of the main points that the new management will have to attack head on: the fall on the bank, which has manifested itself as the Mateus accelerates its expansion. The company’s market value, currently at R$10.5 billion, has halved since the IPO.

“There is a galloping inflation that in fact attacked the margins a lot, but we have many new stores that pull the result down at first, but they will mature and help the result,” said Ilson. “Stay calm. It’s within the plan.”

