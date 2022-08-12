Broken Lamborghini Goes to Auction; price is BRL 2 million lower

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

Auction organizer Copart is offering a supercar in its latest bid. The model is the Lamborghini Huracán – the highest value car in the company’s history in Brazil. Valued at R$ 3,574,329.00 by the Fipe table, the model is damaged after a collision, which left the front right area damaged. However, according to the announcement, the Lamborghini can be fixed.

The car has a 5.2-liter V10 engine capable of generating 610 hp, with a seven-speed automatic gearbox, dual clutch, butterflies behind the steering wheel and all-wheel drive. The Huracán can still reach speeds of up to 320 km/h. With that, it is able to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in 9.9 seconds.

Exclusive, just over 50 Lamborghini units were licensed in Brazil. This model is also considered the most reliable supercar in the world, due to a review by the British price comparison site Uswitch.

Lamborghini Huracán obtained a positive evaluation of 96% in the safety test carried out by the UK Department of Transport, in addition to not having registered any recalls in its entire history.

At the time of publishing this article, the closing price is R$ 1.5 million. The auction ends next Tuesday.

To participate in the auction organized by Copart Brasil, simply register on the company’s website, inform the necessary documentation, such as driver’s license, CPF, RG and proof of residence. Individuals (majors) or legal entities can participate.

