Brutal Pact: Daniella Perez’s cousin meets Paula Thomaz, actress’s killer

This Thursday (11), Daniella Perez would have turned 52 and the memory of the actress, who had the murder reported in the series “Brutal Pact”, has been celebrated by family and friends throughout the day. In an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, Raul Gazolla reported a situation recently experienced by Paula Thomaz, one of the artist’s assassins.

“Dani’s cousin met her this year at Shopping da Gávea [no Rio de Janeiro] having a 5th birthday party for her daughter. She was wearing a mask, but she recognized it, saw those eyes. And she screamed, ‘Dany’s killer’. The husband went upstairs. She said, ‘Are you going to kill me? Are you going to attack me too?’ And the guy replied, ‘You don’t know what you’re saying, it’s not her fault’. He fell for the lips of two murderers,” lamented Gazolla.

RAUL GAZOLLA ON DANIELLA’S KILLERS: ‘COLD AND CALCULATING’

Raul, who revealed the conversation he had with Gloria Perez after his wife’s funeral, also stressed the importance of “Pacto Brutal” for alert people who live with those convicted of Daniella’s murder.

“For me, the important thing about this series was to show the coldness of these murderers, how perverse and evil they are. A person with that little angel voice at the trial… It’s a devil in an angel costume. I’m sure anything I say won’t affect the killers, because they’re cold and calculating. And I don’t even want to affect them, but open the eyes of the people who live with them”, explained Raul.