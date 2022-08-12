C&A (CEAB3) soars 10%, Petz (PETZ3) plummets 7% on the stock market: the “two worlds” of retail stocks after the balance sheets

Several companies in the consumer and retail sector, from different segments of activity, released their results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) on Wednesday night (10), also with very varied performances in the post-balance sheet session.

Among the main variations are the shares of C&A (CEAB3), with a strong rise of about 10% after the balance sheet around 2 pm (Brasilia time) this Thursday (11), while Petz (PETZ3) has a fall of 7% after the result. In addition, Soma (SOMA3), which released strong numbers for the period, has more modest gains of around 2%.

In pharmaceutical retail, in turn, there is greater uniformity in the post-market reaction to the balance sheets: Dimed, owner of Panvel (PNVL3), and d1000 (DMVF3) are up by about 4% after the publication of the numbers. Check the results analysis:

C&A (CEAB3)

At first glance, C&A’s results could look weak, as the company made 97% less profit on an annual basis, to R$2.1 million.

However, the numbers were well evaluated by analysts. Highlight, as pointed out by XP, for the growth in net revenue of 39% on an annual basis and of 29% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019 (to R$ 1.5 billion), driven by the performance of same-store sales in an annual increase of 34%, due to the recovery of the flow of customers in the store, assertive collections and a colder month of May, closer to Mother’s Day.

In addition, the company stressed that it is cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year, given that the elections, the macro scenario and the World Cup in the fourth quarter could be headwinds to demand.

Eleven also highlights the increase in revenue and same-store sales despite the challenging environment in the fashiontronics line.

“As a point of attention, we highlight the weaker results of the financial operation, which came in negative by R$ 10 million, as a result of the more challenging macroeconomic scenario of the increase in the delinquency rate of +3.3 percentage points year on year at Bradescard”, evaluates.

Faced with higher operating leverage and lower expenses than Eleven had expected, CEAB3 presented an important evolution of adjusted Ebitda, being 53% above the house’s estimates. “Finally, even though the company was impacted by higher financial expenses in the quarter and presented a decrease in net income, the amount of R$ 2.1 million reported surprised us in a very positive way, as we expected a slight loss”, reinforces Eleven. The recommendation for the asset is to buy, with a target price of R$ 4.70.

Bradesco BBI points out that this is a much stronger C&A result than that seen in 1Q22, with growth in revenue, cost and opex lines. “This should start to alleviate some of the concerns about the pressure that investment (opex and capex) has been exerting on the company’s balance sheet. The company continues to advance its strategic initiatives, with e-commerce showing strong growth and decent delivery parameters (50% of deliveries in two days)”, points out the BBI.

C&A Pay, on the other hand, reached 1.5 million cards just seven months after it went into operation. “That said, it was not enough to deliver an expressive net income in the quarter, which reflects on our main lock for the action: we project net losses in 2023 and breakeven in 2024”, he evaluates, highlighting neutral recommendation and target price of R$ 6 for the asset.

Sum (SUM3)

Grupo Soma reported solid results in the 2nd quarter of 2022 (2Q22), with strong revenue growth, gross margin expansion and operating leverage, as highlighted by XP. The owner of the Farm, Animale and Hering brands net profited BRL 130.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, 114% higher than the BRL 61.1 million recorded in the same period last year.

Consolidated net revenue grew 40% annually on a pro forma basis, with strong performance from both Soma ex-Hering (up 45%) and Hering (up 37.5%).

XP emphasizes that it is important to highlight that the company gave positive indications to i) Farm, which still has a lot of room to gain market share, through Hering’s multi-brand structure and store expansion; ii) Hering, with updates on several fronts and synergies already beginning to be perceived; iii) Animale, with wholesale acceleration and assortment expansion and iv) Cris Barros, with normalization of inventories as of June.

“However, the company took a more cautious tone on the dynamics of Farm Global for the second half, especially in the US, although with strong results in its first pop up in Europe”, highlight the analysts. XP reiterated a buy recommendation for the asset, being the preference in the consumer discretionary sector.

Eleven highlighted that, in yet another quarter of strong results, the Soma Group was once again able to deliver a positive result, with good growth in its main brands and good progress in the restructuring of Hering.

House analysts have updated the target price for the company, incorporating a higher cost of capital and cost of debt into our discount rate. With these changes, the rate went from 10.8% to 12.4% and the target price from R$23.00 to R$18.00. However, the recommendation follows buy.

Petz (PETZ3)

Petz recorded adjusted net income of R$ 32.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, a growth of 35.7% compared to the same period in 2021. in English) adjusted totaled R$66 million in 2Q22, an increase of 9.9% compared to 2Q21.

For Genial Investimentos, the numbers came with surprises on both the positive and negative sides, with a higher-than-expected profit and an Ebitda below expectations. “Analysing the results, it is evident that during 2Q22 the impacts of inflation and high interest rates, in addition to increases in the main commodities found in animal feed (mainly corn, wheat and soybeans) affected the company’s profitability. Another negative point was the rise in fuel, which ends up increasing the costs of logistics and transport”, point out the analysts of the house.

Eleven highlights that the company presented a result in line with its estimates, with strong revenue growth (annual increase of 33.3%, to R$ 674.3 million), however with impacts on profitability due to its expansion and inflationary pressure on expenditure.

As for Zee.Dog, analysts saw gross revenue growth of 15.85% year-over-year, as a result of Zee.Now’s strong performance and the maturation of its Hubs. “However, again, it presented a negative contribution of Ebitda in the quarter, although PETZ3 has indicated in the result that it expects an evolution for the next quarters due to the synergies of the transaction”, he points out.

In a consolidated view of gross margin, the company managed to maintain a stable y/y, with the pass-through of costs offsetting the greater share of online and the food segment.

XP points out that, in relation to Zee.Dog, the company highlighted challenging growth dynamics, especially for international operations, in addition to short-term supply challenges. On the other hand, Zee.Now showed positive indicators, reaching breakeven in May due to the capture of synergies, while the launch of Zee.Dog Kitchen already has positive initial feedbacks.

Analysts’ view of Petz is positive, despite the mixed result. “Despite the challenges of the current scenario with high inflation and interest rates, we still think that in the long term the company has the capacity to consolidate itself in the sector. Petz remains firm in the leadership of the sector and that’s why we believe it is worth investing in the company with a long-term view”, evaluates Genial, which continues with a buy recommendation, with a target price of R$ 19.00.

Eleven assesses that the company has shown strong evolution in its strategic initiatives and is in an excellent position to continue capturing share and consolidating its pet ecosystem. In addition, for the remainder of 2022, the company continues with its strategic agenda of (i) integration of the acquired companies, (ii) store expansion, with the guidance for opening 50 stores for 2022 maintained and (iii) expansion of offers and services, with emphasis on the healthcare vertical, in which the company has advanced, with the opening of hospitals.

“We maintain our buy recommendation and target price of BRL 18.00, understanding that the company has been successfully executing the growth plan, supported by its geographic expansion through the increase of physical stores and inorganic growth strategy, reinforcing the objective of to be the best Pet ecosystem by 2025”, he highlights.

XP also has a buy recommendation with a target price of BRL 18, pointing out that it is interesting to note that the company reiterated its store opening guidance (50 new stores in 2022) and that the NPS is remaining at solid levels, while XP Petix should already be able to produce Zee.Pads from the fourth quarter.

Panvel (PNVL3)

Dimed, which controls Panvel, reported strong results for the 2nd quarter of 2022, with solid revenue growth and improved profitability, highlights XP. Net income was BRL 27.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, 15.8% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the company said on Wednesday.

Gross revenue grew 27% year-on-year, driven by strong demand for over-the-counter and generic drugs, combined with the strength of the digital channel and store expansion.

“We reiterate our buy recommendation and target price of R$16 per share, maintaining it as our preference in the pharmacy sector”, he highlights.

Itaú BBA also reinforced the company’s action as its top pick in the drugstore segment, highlighting that the company recorded the strongest set of sales in the drugstore segment.

Genial pointed out that, as expected, Panvel presented the strongest result in the sector. “We evaluate the numbers as positive and reiterate the recommendation to buy for the shares of PNVL3, with a target price of R$ 17”, highlight the analysts.

The house’s analysts point out that, in this quarter, the company recorded the highest Same Store Sales (SSS) in the sector, at 19.2%, reflecting a greater flow of purchases and immediate pass-through in drug prices. For comparative purposes, RD and Pague Menos had an SSS of 18.1% and 4.6%, respectively. High level of digital sales and growth of private label products were also highlighted in the balance sheet.

d1000 (DMVF3)

Also in the pharmaceutical segment is the d1000 which, according to XP, reported mixed results for the 2nd quarter of 2022 (2Q22), with the strong recovery of revenues and higher-than-expected profitability as a positive side. Net income totaled R$13 million (16% higher than expected by XP), while free cash flow was positive by R$3 million, as a result of the slowdown in d1000’s expansion plans.

Gross revenue grew 34% year-on-year, in line with expectations, driven by strong same-store sales performance (+31% YoY), driven by the recovery in store traffic, commercial initiatives and operational improvements, in addition to renovations of stores. As for profitability, gross margin remained practically stable on an annual basis, with gains from regulatory price adjustments offsetting the sales mix due to the company’s promotional initiatives, according to XP.

Among the points to note, the average sale per store reached R$ 617 thousand per month, surpassing Panvel, highlights XP. Private label products reached a record 6% of sales.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

related