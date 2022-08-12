‘Caixaa Econmica’: Capixaba bar goes viral, but bank wants the name to change – Nacional

The fame was such that it reached Caixa Econmica Federal, and bank agents knocked on the establishment’s door. (photo: Adilson Ramos/Disclosure) Adilson Ramos, 28, decided to transform his housewares store, located in the Nova Rosa da Penha neighborhood, in Cariacica (ES), into a bar. To attract consumers, the businessman from Espírito Santo came up with an unusual idea, which is becoming successful on social media: he named the new venture “Caixaa Econmica”. Caixa Econmica Federal, however, did not like the idea.

Adilson said that the idea was his and his wife, a business partner. “We wanted to name it and we were thinking together. This one was born. We made the art and it turned out great! I did not imagine that it would reverberate the way it did”, he said, in an interview with UOL.

The bar opened in July, and within a few weeks, it went viral. A TikTok user made a video in front of the establishment on July 23, and since then the name has been circulating on cell phone screens across the country.

“My brothers, I asked: ‘Luquinha, I need to deposit some money for a boy. Make a deposit. Where is there a bank here?’ And he said: ‘There’s a bank over there’ [aponta para o estabelecimento]. I came here and look at the name… I paid attention and the name Caixaa Econmica”, laughs the man, identified as Werbeth Luis. The video has already accumulated more than 2 million views.

“He is from Rio de Janeiro and made the first video. In one day, it had a million views. And then the visibility started. It was all very fast. ”, comments the businessman from Espírito Santo.

not everyone liked

“Caixa informs that it has already sent a notification for the immediate withdrawal of the bank’s brands from any advertising, promotional action, facade or visual reference on the internet. Caixa is the exclusive holder of the rights to use institutional brands and products and services, under the support of Law No. 9279/96, Art.129 and Art.130. The bank clarifies that the misuse of trademarks constitutes a crime against intellectual property, typified in the referred law also by art.189, item I, whose penalty is foreseen from 3 months to 1 year of detention, or a fine”, clarified the bank.

‘X’ will become ‘CH’

After the notification, the businessman decided to change the name, but without losing the font. “They asked to remove it – and that’s what we’re doing. Let’s remove the ‘X’, with their identity, and put it with ‘CH’, all white”, explains Ramos.

Even going viral, the establishment’s sales did not increase, he commented. “What happened was a lot of selfies, a lot of people taking pictures. The exhibition was big, but the audience was still small,” he says.

Ramos, however, devised a strategy to bring together people who liked the name, but live in other cities. He will start producing “Cachaa Econmica”, to be sold on the internet.

“I developed a cachaa with the name. of roots and there are several options. It’s a cachaa that I already sold elsewhere, but didn’t have a name. The idea is to sell it on the internet. People want to take a picture. can be part of this history”, he says.