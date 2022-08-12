Can current metaverse actions undermine the future of technology? – Podcasts

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes you can find out about the main products launched on the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In today’s program, we return to a subject that has appeared a few times here: metaverse. The word once touted as the hot topic of the moment can start looking in the rearview mirror at its glory days.

Reality Labs is in the Meta sector as an open money faucet, with losses estimated at more than $10 billion last year. In 2022, this number has already surpassed US$ 5 billion in the first half of the year.

The talk of the first block is: can these initiatives, which are not yet standing, undermine interest in the Metaverse before the technology gets there?

The guest of this program is Leonardo Toco, a specialist in digital transformation at MIT, to talk about the topic.

In the second block, the subject is the interest of US companies in taking Brazilians to work there. Find out what the profile of what they are looking for in the country.

Finally, a study by idWall published by Época Negócios shows that digital accounts have become popular among Brazilians. It is estimated that there will be four and a half digital accounts for every economically active person in our country by the end of this year.

