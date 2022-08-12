Can Emergency Aid and Auxílio Brasil benefit the same family?

Beneficiaries of Emergency Aid can still receive up to R$ 3 thousand from the Federal government this year. These are retroactive payments aimed at single parents who are single-parent families who only received the basic benefit of the program during its term.

Thus, those who meet the requirements established by the Ministry of Citizenship can receive up to 5 installments for the Federal Savings Bank. The amount is granted at once and can reach R$ 3 thousand.

However, with the recent expansion of Auxílio Brasil, citizens are questioning the possibility of receiving the retroactive Emergency Aid and the benefit of the former Bolsa Família at the same time. Want to know the answer? Keep following us.

Can Aid Brazil and Retroactive Emergency Aid be paid together?

Yup. Even those who are entitled to the retroactive amounts of Emergency Aid can receive the benefit of Auxílio Brasil. In other words, both programs can be accumulated as they are different projects.

With regard to Emergency Aid, the Federal Government must still transfer the retroactive portion to more than 450,000 male heads of households. Auxílio Brasil, on the other hand, is serving more than 20.2 million families with a minimum benefit of R$ 600.

emergency aid

The Federal Government started paying its Emergency Aid at the beginning of 2020. At the time, the text was approved by the National Congress. During that year, the benefit reached almost 70 million people and was paid until the month of December.

In the first years of 2021, between January and March, the Government decided not to make any kind of payments. However, it didn’t take long. After a lot of pressure and the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government decided to resume payments in April 2021.

In the new phase of payments, Auxílio Emergencial returned in a smaller version of the project. According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, this time the transfers reached more than 39 million people with payments of a maximum of R$375.