Can you have sex in the 9th month of pregnancy? Take 8 questions about sex during pregnancy – 08/11/2022

Sex during pregnancy is a topic that often causes many doubts. During “Faustão na Band”, presenter João Guilherme Silva, 18, took advantage of the presence of a gynecologist to ask a question about the topic.

“Sexual intercourse until the ninth month [de gestação] is released? How does that work?”, asked the son of Faustão to the doctor Michele Panzan, who participated as a guest in the painting “Direct with the Doctor”.

The gynecologist approved the boy’s questioning. “That’s right, that’s right! You have to know that, of course! It’s important! It’s a super frequent question in the office”, she said.

“Sexual intercourse during pregnancy, normal. It won’t ‘poke’ the baby, it won’t cause any problems for the pregnant woman. Sexual intercourse during pregnancy is highly recommended, except in separate cases”, Michele detailed.

That’s right. If the pregnant woman does not have health problems, it is possible to have sex throughout the pregnancy – in the end, due to the size of her belly, penetrative sex can be uncomfortable. Below, ask other questions on the topic:

1. Sex is only contraindicated when there are health risks

According to gynecologist, obstetrician and sexologist Carolina Ambrogini, from the gynecology department at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), the contraindication is only valid in situations where there is a threat of miscarriage; placenta previa (when the placenta does not form in the right place and is in the lower part of the uterus, and may bleed during intercourse); serious infections; rupture of the gestational sac; or in specific cases of bleeding, hypertension and premature birth.

In the absence of these problems, however, it is possible to have sexual intercourse until the end of the pregnancy.

2. Libido can be impacted

Some pregnant women may also experience a drop in libido, especially in the first trimester of pregnancy, but this should not be interpreted as a natural symptom of abstaining from sex.

According to obstetrician Daniel Rolnik, from Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP, the reason is related to bodily changes that occur due to the action of hormones and that can also cause nausea, tiredness and breast pain. However, in the second trimester, due to hormonal stabilization, sexual appetite usually returns and can be maintained until the day of delivery.

3. Sex at this stage can be more pleasurable

It is during this period that estrogen and progesterone levels (female hormones responsible for preparing a woman’s body for pregnancy) increase, such as vaginal lubrication and blood flow in the pelvic region, which predisposes to more frequent arousals and orgasms. more intense.

4. Baby doesn’t feel anything

Even if the birth canal is penetrated with force, the baby does not feel anything. This is because it is protected in the uterine cavity by a thick musculature, the gestational sac and the amniotic fluid that prevent any contact between it and the penis, which does not even touch the outside of the cervix. At the entrance of the uterus there is still a mucous layer that keeps the organ sealed against bacteria and ends up eliminated by the body shortly before delivery.

5. Care must be taken with anal sex and vibrators

They require greater care and should preferably be avoided. It’s just that the pregnant woman usually has a little lower immunity than other women and if there is no correct hygiene when handling the device or during contact from the anal to the vaginal region, she can suffer infections. The risk of hemorrhoids is also high, even more so in late pregnancy.

6. It’s a chance to test new positions

As for the positions for performing the sexual act, Ambrogini clarifies that, with the anatomical changes that occur during pregnancy, it is necessary to test variations that do not cause discomfort.

“Until the end of pregnancy, most pregnant women feel more comfortable on top of their partner. Lying on their side in bed is also usually a position they adopt, especially from the 20th week, when the belly is bigger and they can’t do the ‘dad and mom'”, he explains.

7. Sperm does not pose a risk to the baby

A healthy sperm ejaculated inside the vagina does not pose any risk to the baby, but care must be taken with hygiene and prevention of STI’s (sexually transmitted infections). “Syphilis, for example, is caused by a bacterium that manages to infect the placenta and the fetus, which can suffer sequelae and even risk life”, says Rodolfo Favaretto, urologist at São Lucas Hospital and specialist at SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology). ).

8. Orgasms help in inducing labor, but calm down…

Speaking of orgasms, know that they release oxytocin, a hormone that plays important roles in pregnancy, especially after the third trimester. It is that in addition to reducing blood pressure —which tends to increase at this stage and if not controlled can trigger preeclampsia—, the substance induces uterine contractions for labor.

But calm down! When the pregnancy is at the beginning, these contractions and even the uterine hardening that they can trigger momentarily are insufficient to bring about delivery, being more noticeable only when the uterus is dilated and towards the end of the pregnancy.

And, to have a result, the stimulation has to be intense and last at least an hour. “Semen also contains a substance similar to oxytocin, prostaglandin, which induces labor, but only when the baby is about to be born”, explains the doctor.

* With information from a report published on 11/18/2019.