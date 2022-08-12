Carabajal should sign contract with Santos this Friday | saints

Midfielder Gabriel Carabajal should be announced this Friday as a new Santos player.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who belongs to Argentinos Juniors, arrived in Brazil this Friday, underwent medical examinations during the morning and is awaiting to sign the contract with Peixe.

The player will definitely arrive at Santos. The decision was influenced by Carabajal’s desire to work for Peixe. He signaled to his current club his desire to transfer and asked not to be listed for Argentinos Juniors’ final game against Talleres last Saturday.

1 of 2 Gabriel Carabajal in action for Argentinos Juniors — Photo: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images Gabriel Carabajal in action for Argentinos Juniors — Photo: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

The midfielder has never played outside of Argentine football and understood that Peixe’s interest would be the great opportunity of his career. According to the athlete’s staff, Carabajal did what was possible to play for Santos.

Gabriel Carabajal joined Argentinos Juniors in February 2021, on loan from Unión Santa Fé. The team acquired the athlete permanently in January this year. This season, the midfielder played 29 matches, with three goals scored and two assists.

The Argentine will be Peixe’s fourth reinforcement in this transfer window. Before him, Santos announced the arrivals of right-back Nathan, attacking midfielder Luan and striker Yeferson Soteldo.

