Carlos Alberto suffers worst phase

Presenter of “A Praça é Nossa”, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega continues to work at SBT, but that does not mean that his last times were quiet.

The artist has dealt with death in the family, illness and even financial problems. In a conversation with RedeTV’s “A Tarde é Sua”, he spoke of a very difficult moment he faced.

Carlos Alberto said he went to work the same week his heiress died. “I lost a daughter on a Wednesday and on Saturday I went to do a show for children. Only God brings me down,” he explained. The famous commented that he holds on to the faith of seeing everyone who is gone. “If everything they taught me is true, I’m going to see my father, I’m going to see my mother,” explained Carlos Alberto.

“Or, if this is all a lie, he slept and it was over,” he continued. I mean, it’s good anyway.

HEALTH ISSUES

The commander of “Praça” said in a conversation with “OtaLab”, from Uol, that he suffered from depression and needed a lot of help to deal with it. He also generated in his own head the situation of having diseases, so he had to undergo several tests.

Carlos Alberto sought help to find out whether or not he had cancer, as he pondered it during the period of social isolation. Although the fear, all examinations said he is doing very well. However, the artist was hospitalized twice in 2021, once with coronavirus, and once with an irregularly beating heart.

CARLOS ALBERTO HAS FINANCIAL PROBLEM

In a chat with the former “Vem Pra Cá”, he declared what financial life is like at his residence. He said he no longer owns property, real estate and all that. There was even talk of bankruptcy of the artist. That’s because half of his fortune went to his ex-wife, Andréa de Nóbrega. The rest, he has already passed in the name of the children, so as not to generate inheritance conflicts when he leaves. Today, he lives “only” on SBT’s salary.